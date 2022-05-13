Have you ever been shot?

Hmm, one time I was hit by a hockey stick three times. First time on my head, second time and third time i blocked it with my arm. In the heat of the moment I didn't feel any pain neither on my head or my arm but in the later hours I felt extreme pain.havent been shot ALHAMDULILLAH but a friend who was shot in back by robbers said that at first it felt like a fireball in the back then it started like etching followed by pain which was somewhat bearable.
By accident or by enemies? I always wonder how bad it would hurt if I ever got shot. I've been infront of live fire but never have been wounded by a bullet.
Who are you denel? And where are you from?Depends where you are hit....
Twice been wounded plus a few land mines blasts (thank ful to my loving casspir + buffel) that saved our lives.