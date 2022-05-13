What's new

Have you ever been shot?

By accident or by enemies? I always wonder how bad it would hurt if I ever got shot. I've been infront of live fire but never have been wounded by a bullet.
 
havent been shot ALHAMDULILLAH but a friend who was shot in back by robbers said that at first it felt like a fireball in the back then it started like etching followed by pain which was somewhat bearable.
 
Hmm, one time I was hit by a hockey stick three times. First time on my head, second time and third time i blocked it with my arm. In the heat of the moment I didn't feel any pain neither on my head or my arm but in the later hours I felt extreme pain.

I would imagine bullet wound to be the same way. When it's fresh you probably don't feel much pain but later on the pain becomes unbearable.
 
Got hit with an AK47 round but luckily just brushed my thigh and didn't rupture any major vein. At the start i didn't even feel it and then i felt a burning like sensation.
 
Depends where you are hit....

Twice been wounded plus a few land mines blasts (thank ful to my loving casspir + buffel) that saved our lives.
 
I've been hit square in the balls by a Cricket ball (a brand new one) and an Apple, I'm sure that feeling and pain is akin to if not worse then getting hit by a bullet
 
