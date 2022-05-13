Have you ever been shot?

Friday said: havent been shot ALHAMDULILLAH but a friend who was shot in back by robbers said that at first it felt like a fireball in the back then it started like etching followed by pain which was somewhat bearable. Click to expand...

Hmm, one time I was hit by a hockey stick three times. First time on my head, second time and third time i blocked it with my arm. In the heat of the moment I didn't feel any pain neither on my head or my arm but in the later hours I felt extreme pain.I would imagine bullet wound to be the same way. When it's fresh you probably don't feel much pain but later on the pain becomes unbearable.