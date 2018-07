If such Senator had any say or influence over policy. Every quarter out there knows that how lobbyists hires mouths as such, against opponents. Faces around Dana are prominent to understand the baseline of event and so Dana knows how to milk cash cow while taking full advantage of situation. Being Senator, is a full time profession to earn more & more by arranged events.



Above all, what makes him think that Pakistan is going to buy xyz weapon from US. The claim that Pakistan can use weapon against own people is so absurd in its own capacity though, sooner or later, another Senator will be making sure to block selling of any weapon to India which on one side claims Kashmir as its own but still, managed to kill as many as it can using weapons.

Click to expand...