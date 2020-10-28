What's new

Have the Turkish Engineers Decoded and Debugged the S-400 System?

A strange video in Turkish in the social media has caught my attention! The major points:

  • The Turkish engineers have decoded and debugged the S-400 system they purchased from Russia.
  • The Russian made AD systems have been being hunted down like rabbits by the Turkish UAVs all over the ME, Caucasus etc. for a reason.
  • Knowledge gained, especially in the field of long-range radars and AD missiles, is being applied into the Turkish indigenous HISAR-U long range AD systems development to make it "fool proof".
  • Turkey has killed more than one bird with a single stone.
  • The Russian secretes are now in the Turkish prisons!!! If they're out they will be in the US prisons!!!!
 
I am pretty sure the same team is now working on Rafales in the Katar AF for Macron is getting too much of a pain the a$$......

And, India is planning to take down Pak using Rafales and S-400 if NS/BB's daughters fail......
 
This kind of almost troll but out of reality touch enthuisiastic youtube channels will spew any baseless speculation as credible news, just to gain some subscribers and viewers. Not a sensible material for this forum, if anyone wants to improve this forum as a serious defense industry discussion platform.
 
People are naive if they think Turkey won't test it's strengths and weaknesses using their own kit. Win all round.
 
