Have the Turkish Engineers Decoded and Debugged the S-400 System?

Hakikat ve Hikmet
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 14, 2015
- 11,158
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
A strange video in Turkish in the social media has caught my attention! The major points:
- The Turkish engineers have decoded and debugged the S-400 system they purchased from Russia.
- The Russian made AD systems have been being hunted down like rabbits by the Turkish UAVs all over the ME, Caucasus etc. for a reason.
- Knowledge gained, especially in the field of long-range radars and AD missiles, is being applied into the Turkish indigenous HISAR-U long range AD systems development to make it "fool proof".
- Turkey has killed more than one bird with a single stone.
- The Russian secretes are now in the Turkish prisons!!! If they're out they will be in the US prisons!!!!
Last edited: