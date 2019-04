Have Proof Pakistani F-16 Shot Down, Says Air Force; Refutes US Journal Report

Maybe they are now in full swing changing the narrative to JF-17.



Indian Media is a scumbag but IAF should have never claimed they shot down a F-16. When you lie so blatantly you jump in a deep gutter which you keep going deeper into, the more you lie to defend your original lie.



Seems like they made the statement after Indian Media made the masses believe a F-16 was indeed shot leaving them with no room to deny.

Click to expand...