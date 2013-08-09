Have ever been to CHINA?

Wine&Steak said: - felt people were really stressed unlike US, more than India. Click to expand...

Wine&Steak said: - lots of folks on the street, like India, unlike US. Click to expand...

Wine&Steak said: - one bad thing I noticed was they serve dried fish in company cafeteria & when folks don't rinse their mouth, it smells really bad. Click to expand...

LAMO... Do not pretent, all based on india shameless media...See who is more stressed:More crowded than US, I agree, but like india? Come on, do not lie:I do not know which company you visited, Huawei, Tencent or whatever:Again, indians are the most smelly people on the earth, especially when they eating their food, OMG, I still remember when I was in the US, every time my indian colleagues eating their food in the office, everyone has to walk out for the fresh air... Still feel disgusting...What you have said is what the shameless indian media have told you... But even if you have been to China, you are not supposed to tell the truth, provided the relationship between india and China is harsh today, will you?