What's new

Have Deadly Monsoon Floods Replenished Groundwater to End Long Drought in Pakistan?

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,123
69
8,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Have Deadly Monsoon Floods Replenished Groundwater to End Long Drought in Pakistan?

Pakistan has seen unprecedented rains followed by massive floods in the current monsoon season. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan has seen unprecedented rains followed by massive floods in the current monsoon season. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and tens of thousands have been rendered homeless. After the unfolding of the tragedy, it's now time for renewal. New green shoots are growing in Thar desert, indicating the end of the long-running drought in Pakistan. The large Indus Basin aquifer has been significantly recharged. Groundwater has been replenished to a large extent for many years of come, raising hopes for more water for growing crops and raising livestock.
Greening of Thar Desert in Sindh, Pakistan. Source: Emmanuel Guddu

The heavy monsoon rains will help to kick-start the sowing of major Kharif (autumn) crops including rice, cotton, sugarcane and corn after about a month's delay. “There was 40% less water available for the Kharif season (during May-June 2022),” an official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said while talking to The Express Tribune on Saturday. Earlier in March this year, Pakistan's Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) had said “for the Kharif year 2022, the water availability in canals head will be 65.84 million acre feet (MAF) against last year’s 65.08 MAF”. Recent rains have helped fill up major water reservoirs across the country. About 150,000 cubic feet per second of water is being released from Pakistan's largest Tarbela dam which is more than the combined irrigation needs of the two provinces. It is also generating over 3,000 MW of electricity, according to media reports.

Pakistan Monsoon Rainfall July 2022. Source: PMD
Pakistan Drought Monitor. Source: NDMC, PMD
Pakistan Meteorological Department data shows that Pakistan has seen far more rainfall than normal. About 178 mm of rain has fallen in the country, an increase of 180.5% of normal for the month of July.

Recent satellite maps from the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirm significant groundwater growth in Pakistan. The improvement becomes much more apparent when the latest map is compared with one from 2014.


Pakistan’s Indus Basin Irrigation System is the world's largest artificial groundwater recharge system, according to the World Bank. A network of canals dug since the 16th century have recharged the Indus Basin aquifer in Pakistan which now has about 1.2 million tube wells extracting 50 million acre feet of water every year. NASA satellite maps show that Pakistan is among the places worst affected by rapid depletion of groundwater. Improved groundwater management is crucial for a healthy, prosperous, and green Pakistan. It appears that the groundwater in the Indus Basin has been replenished to a large extent for many years to come, raising hopes for more water for farmers to grow crops and raise livestock.
Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Groundwater Depletion in Pakistan

Pakistan Water Crisis: Facts and Myths

Water Scarce Pakistan

Cycles of Drought and Floods in Pakistan

Pakistan to Build Massive Dams

Dust Bowl in Thar Desert Region

Dasht River in Balochistan

Record Harvest Forecast After Heavy Monsoon in Pakistan

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network



www.southasiainvestor.com

Have Deadly Monsoon Floods Replenished Groundwater to End Long Drought in Pakistan?

Pakistan has seen unprecedented rains followed by massive floods in the current monsoon season. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
Gripen9

Gripen9

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2019
1,070
2
1,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Unfortunately we have not built any reservoirs to harness this resource. Majority will wash away into the seas after causing destruction. Due to drought, your soil turns into clay and does not absorb much. Water has to stay on it for a longer period of time.

Hopefully it does alleviate the drought conditions.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Will monsoon rain & flood impact cotton production in Pakistan?
Replies
0
Views
31
Luosifen
Luosifen
R
Pakistan Agriculture: Record Harvests Forecast After Heavy Monsoon Rains
Replies
0
Views
161
RiazHaq
R
R
Groundwater Depletion in Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
833
Paul2
P
RescueRanger
Intense monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh, Balochistan
Replies
0
Views
1K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
onebyone
Flash floods strand 1,000 people in California's Death Valley National Park
Replies
1
Views
148
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom