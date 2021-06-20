Have anyone taken the Coronavirus(Covid) Vaccine ?

I been vaccinated with two doses of Moderna me and my father had our first dose in late May I got my 2nd one late last week in terms of waiting my reasoning was bit quirky I wanted to produce of video of me getting a vaccine and documenting the side effects I just said screw it most of my friends were already vaxxed in April and May some as earlier as March.I work mostly outside as a freelance news photographer in NYC I often find myself in large crowd situations like press conferences and various array of demonstrations so taking the vaccine has gotten the fear of bringing the virus to my 70 plus year old father who is diabetic so as @Deliorman said ever since the shot I stopped caring about the virus I barley use a mask also these days unless I am taking public transit eg Bus or Subway or a store that requires one.In terms of side effects the first dose was like I could not move my hand or arm normally for like 10-15 mins normal motor functions came back pretty quick however my arm felt a pinching sensation for about a day or two my dad claims he felt nothing but a pinch with both first and 2nd dose.2nd dose was worse than first dose as injection pretty normal standard pinch sensation did not feel any other effect until the next day and that's when I felt like headaches and arm pain some fever symptoms so I was basically laying around the couch and bed all day that day nightime I felt much better but drowsy next day all normal
Nope and never intend to as I do not fall into any "vulnerable" category.
Not risking my short term/long term health for "herd immunity" as vaccines are not the only way to gain it - exposure to other coronaviruses and recovery from prior infection also contributes to "herd immunity".