What's new

Have any Pakistani Officer retired to China or Turkey?

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,593
18
4,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We hear all the time, many (not all or even most) Pakistani officers (or politicians for that matter) want to move abroad when they retire? This opens Pakistan up to security risks if they move to a potentially unfriendly (in the future) nation. Considering the relations with China and Turkey, and how developed China and Turkey have become in recent years, wouldn’t a government pension with accommodation in either of those countries be a win win for both the officer and the nation.

The officer could also consult for the host nation in their retirement, if they want to, while they travel around these modern and vibrant friendly nations. Stories about high ranking retired military officers driving cabs in the west doesn’t seem like the best ways for them to live out their golden years.

With special business visas, perhaps their families could come along, and that too would mitigate the feeling that they weren’t providing the best financial opportunities for their children.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia-UAE dynamics
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
BATMAN
BATMAN
Windjammer
US, UK, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia are approaching PAF for experience
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
144
Views
10K
mingle
M
muhammadhafeezmalik
EX-Chief ISI Assad Durrani to BBC: military intervention in political affairs is a reality and detrimental to the country
Replies
12
Views
896
Neurath
Neurath
Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
6
Views
1K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
Ritual
Can Pakistan bounce back after Malaysia snub? It's up to Imran Khan
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom