Have any Pakistani Officer retired to China or Turkey?

We hear all the time, many (not all or even most) Pakistani officers (or politicians for that matter) want to move abroad when they retire? This opens Pakistan up to security risks if they move to a potentially unfriendly (in the future) nation. Considering the relations with China and Turkey, and how developed China and Turkey have become in recent years, wouldn’t a government pension with accommodation in either of those countries be a win win for both the officer and the nation.



The officer could also consult for the host nation in their retirement, if they want to, while they travel around these modern and vibrant friendly nations. Stories about high ranking retired military officers driving cabs in the west doesn’t seem like the best ways for them to live out their golden years.



With special business visas, perhaps their families could come along, and that too would mitigate the feeling that they weren’t providing the best financial opportunities for their children.