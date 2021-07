Muhammed45 said: Its about recognizing your opponent. Sports bring people together. You have to first recognize your opponent, respect him and play fairly.

Moreover, Its about honor and dignity. One or two medals is nothing compared to winning hearts of Muslims masses. Bunch of medals or forever honor? Click to expand...

Fair point about recognizing your opponent. But the thing is, and this is just my personal opinion, this lad would have won more hearts if he had competed and won anddedicate his win to the cause. Anyways, we are talking about it so he still managed to generate attention.