Hatras Horror - India's Shame. UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family Kept Out

Hathras Case: The woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue in the assault that drew parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape
In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family Kept Out
A 20-year-old woman, who died on Tuesday in Delhi two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated by policemen last night, allegedly as her family was locked up in their home. A disturbing sequence of events captured in late night visuals show the family...
