Hathras Coverup! Explained by Dhruv Rathee

Incredible what hindutva has managed to do to India

They kicked amnesty international out recently

This was headline news a few days ago before President dumb dumb got covid


Hindutva over the last 6 years has managed to drag India through the shit and divided it beyond repair

ERnSSX3XUAAfwi-.jpeg
 
The way Hindu terrorist regime in India is brutally suppressing this rape case, using state machinery, almost certainly, rapist must be a bjp/RSS hindu terrorist.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
The way Hindu terrorist regime in India is brutally suppressing this rape case, using state machinery, almost certainly, rapist must be a bjp/RSS hindu terrorist.
They is upper class hindus, that's all that matters in India

Justice is only for them


They can attack historical mosques, rape dalit Hindu girls, cause riots in Delhi

and the state will simply cover it up

For attacking Babri Masjid, the extremist judiciary not only justified hindutva extremist mob violence, they awarded the entire site to the hindutva.
and refused to imprison any of the mob, leaders who attacked it in the first place




in this rape of the dalit girl
The hospital refused to admit rape

They let her die

The Police, IMPRISONED the family in their home, whilst they took the girls body and burnt it in the middle of the night, (they will say cremate, but who does that by force in the middle of the night whilst imprisoning the family)

now the police are pressurising the family to change their statements so the upper class hindus get off free, the hospital already declared there was no rape and now the body of the girl (evidence) has been burnt



In the Delhi riots the hindutva extremist were so incensed the Indian Muslims were protesting they repeatedly sent people to shoot at them, with ZERO legal consequences
The incited a riot, attacked Indian Muslims localities and mosques

But lo and behold the Indian police joined the hindutva mobs and attacked homes and areas of Indian Muslims

Then for months they have targeted Indian Muslims with ZERO consequences for hindutva extremists




Yaar India is gone, it is a shithole that can't be saved


thelast1.jpg
 
