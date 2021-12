Hatf-VIII Ra'ad II (ALCM) | Updates, News & Discussion

Gregor Clegane said: Brahmos skims at 5-10m from ground before hitting target. Click to expand...

reduce the angle of attack

increase chance of hitting

They have to get low or they might miss the target because of their speed. Its not a stealth quality but a requirement toand. During standard flight, it will be tracked by the radars.Now there is a reason why all of American air-launched cruise missile are sub-sonic. Examples AGM-129 AGM-86 and AGM-158 JASSM . Americans know value of terrain hugging missiles and despite having ability to build super sonic missles, they made them sub-sonic low flying missiles, and so are Babur-I, Babur-II, Babur-III and RAAD-I and RAAD-II.Pakistan also has super sonic anti-ship missiles namely CM-400 and C-802. India is only trying to build its first sub-sonic, terrain hugging missile called Nirbhay which India is failing to make over and over again, while Pakistan has 5 variations of this cruise missile and is now producing version-IIs. This shows you how advanced Pakistani missile technology is as compared to India. The only missile India operates (BrahMos) is also co-produced by Russia and India. India on its own is yet to build any cruise missile.