Hatf-VIII Ra'ad II (ALCM) | Updates, News & Discussion

You forgot its ALCM while our LACM can go beyond 700km so don't worry we can reach all your key locations which need to be taken out in a war.Pretty short range for a subsonic ALCM.
550 km is not enough to hit all strategic targets in India but 600 km BrahMos is enough to hit all strategic targets in a narrow & small country like Pakistan.
Pakistan may soon declare that it can hit ships too.Raad 2 makes debut on Pakistan day parade 2017 .
Air Launched Cruise missile
Status : Unknown
Range 550
Payload :Classified as of now
Please increase your knowledge about war, all strategic location are not hit until they pose serious threat and beyond 1200 km all your location are not strike worthy until MAD is in place.All our strategic locations are more than 1500-2000 km from Pakistan which is beyond the reach of any Pakistani cruise missiles.
Whereas almost all of Pakistan's strategic locations are within 400-500 km of our borders.
haaaa thnx very much for the pics...i was expecting someone to post themRAAD-II - Air Launched Cruise Missile.
Pakistan don't need to, although it can hit those, because those are hit in longer conflicts not in short wars of 2 weeks or may be a month.So you admit Pakistan doesn't have the ability to target many Indian strategic facilities.
All our military production units of tanks, aircraft, missiles, nuclear facilities are located 1500-2000 km from Pakistan.
You miss the point mate. BrahMos is not invisible to radars as it flies fairly high from the ground. It is fast but visible. RAAD-I and RAAD-II as well as Babur-I, Babur-II and Babur-III on the other hand are terrain hugging missiles and stays invisible to radars.Same is the case for BrahMos ALCM.
They have to get low or they might miss the target because of their speed. Its not a stealth quality but a requirement to reduce the angle of attack and increase chance of hitting. During standard flight, it will be tracked by the radars.Brahmos skims at 5-10m from ground before hitting target.