Hatf-VIII Ra'ad II (ALCM) | Updates, News & Discussion

Gregor Clegane said: Pretty short range for a subsonic ALCM.

550 km is not enough to hit all strategic targets in India but 600 km BrahMos is enough to hit all strategic targets in a narrow & small country like Pakistan. Click to expand...

550 KM is what cruise missile can fly on its own - but it is carried by an aircraft which can take it as far as needed. But once RAAD-II is launched, because if its very low flight, there is good chance that it stays hidden from your radars and defensive systems.