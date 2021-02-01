Hatf-VIII Ra'ad II (ALCM) | Updates, News & Discussion

What's new

Basel

Basel

Oct 31, 2013
Gregor Clegane said:
Pretty short range for a subsonic ALCM.


550 km is not enough to hit all strategic targets in India but 600 km BrahMos is enough to hit all strategic targets in a narrow & small country like Pakistan.
You forgot its ALCM while our LACM can go beyond 700km so don't worry we can reach all your key locations which need to be taken out in a war.

To hit beyond that with precision Pakistan can use Shaheen-1 BM with 900km range.
 
Basel

Basel

Oct 31, 2013
MarvellousThunder@PDC said:
Raad 2 makes debut on Pakistan day parade 2017 .
Air Launched Cruise missile
Status : Unknown
Range 550
Payload :Classified as of now
Pakistan may soon declare that it can hit ships too. :D

Gregor Clegane said:
All our strategic locations are more than 1500-2000 km from Pakistan which is beyond the reach of any Pakistani cruise missiles.

Whereas almost all of Pakistan's strategic locations are within 400-500 km of our borders.
Please increase your knowledge about war, all strategic location are not hit until they pose serious threat and beyond 1200 km all your location are not strike worthy until MAD is in place.
 
Basel

Basel

Oct 31, 2013
Gregor Clegane said:
So you admit Pakistan doesn't have the ability to target many Indian strategic facilities.
All our military production units of tanks, aircraft, missiles, nuclear facilities are located 1500-2000 km from Pakistan.
Pakistan don't need to, although it can hit those, because those are hit in longer conflicts not in short wars of 2 weeks or may be a month.
 
graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Gregor Clegane said:
Pretty short range for a subsonic ALCM.
550 km is not enough to hit all strategic targets in India but 600 km BrahMos is enough to hit all strategic targets in a narrow & small country like Pakistan.
550 KM is what cruise missile can fly on its own - but it is carried by an aircraft which can take it as far as needed. But once RAAD-II is launched, because if its very low flight, there is good chance that it stays hidden from your radars and defensive systems.
 
graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Gregor Clegane said:
Same is the case for BrahMos ALCM.
You miss the point mate. BrahMos is not invisible to radars as it flies fairly high from the ground. It is fast but visible. RAAD-I and RAAD-II as well as Babur-I, Babur-II and Babur-III on the other hand are terrain hugging missiles and stays invisible to radars.
 
graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Gregor Clegane said:
Brahmos skims at 5-10m from ground before hitting target.
They have to get low or they might miss the target because of their speed. Its not a stealth quality but a requirement to reduce the angle of attack and increase chance of hitting. During standard flight, it will be tracked by the radars.

Now there is a reason why all of American air-launched cruise missile are sub-sonic. Examples AGM-129, AGM-86 and AGM-158 JASSM. Americans know value of terrain hugging missiles and despite having ability to build super sonic missles, they made them sub-sonic low flying missiles, and so are Babur-I, Babur-II, Babur-III and RAAD-I and RAAD-II.

Pakistan also has super sonic anti-ship missiles namely CM-400 and C-802. India is only trying to build its first sub-sonic, terrain hugging missile called Nirbhay which India is failing to make over and over again, while Pakistan has 5 variations of this cruise missile and is now producing version-IIs. This shows you how advanced Pakistani missile technology is as compared to India. The only missile India operates (BrahMos) is also co-produced by Russia and India. India on its own is yet to build any cruise missile.
 
