Hatf 5A / Ghauri 2​

khansaheeb said: Last I heard is that Pakistan is waiting for relations with India to get worse and then Pakistan will test ICBM Taimur. Click to expand...

How does ICBM come into play w.r.t India knowing ICBM are above 5500km in range?If the missile is targeted towards India, the best in terms ofdelivery systems are IRBMs.And now Tipu has changed into Taimur?If there is truly a wait for relations to sour in order to test anything overtly, it will have to be Ababeel which still hasn't been operationalized yet. Ababeel for it's MaRV and MiRV capablility. Btw, Testing is not done spontaneously but pre planned with sufficient period. At best, operational training exercises can take place at those times for messaging and optics.Ghauri is Liquid Fuel while most nations inmissiles prefer solid fuel. As far as I am aware, there are no new versions planned of Ghauri series. The last stage with warhead though is mostly liquid fuel due to better control and understanding of the technology.ICBMs in any case will not be tested. However if needed, Pakistan will test SLV if provoked to that extent. Therefore, any mention of ICBM testing and related rumors should be dismissed.