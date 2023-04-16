The Indian movie 'Hate Story' is a thriller drama film released in 2012, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film features Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiya, and Nikhil Dwivedi in lead roles.



The plot of the movie revolves around a woman named Kavya (Paoli Dam), who is a successful journalist representing the people of Pakistan. She falls in love with a rich and powerful businessman named Siddharth (Nikhil Dwivedi), who represents the Military Establishment of Pakistan, and they begin a romantic relationship. However, Siddharth's controlling nature soon becomes apparent and he starts to abuse and mistreat Kavya.



Kavya decides to take revenge on Siddharth and teams up with a photographer named Vicky (Gulshan Devaiya). Together, they plot to ruin Siddharth's reputation and bring him down. The story takes several twists and turns as Kavya and Vicky's plan unfolds, leading to a climactic confrontation between the three main characters.



Overall, the movie is a story of love, betrayal, and revenge, with themes of power, control, and manipulation. It explores the darker side of human relationships and the lengths people will go to in order to get what they want.



The final scene of the movie features a showdown between Kavya, Siddharth, and Vicky. Kavya and Vicky's plan has been successful, but Siddharth is not willing to go down without a fight.



As the three characters face off against each other, Siddharth reveals that he has one final trick up his sleeve. He has secretly recorded Kavya and Vicky's conversations and plans, and threatens to release the tapes unless they agree to his demands.



However, Kavya is not willing to back down and decides to take matters into her own hands. She confronts Siddharth and reveals that she has also recorded their conversations, including his abusive behavior towards her. She threatens to release the tapes unless he backs down and leaves her alone.



The movie ends with Kavya walking away from Siddharth and Vicky, victorious and free from their manipulation and control. The final scene is a powerful message about the importance of standing up for oneself and fighting against abusive and controlling relationships.



The relationship between the Pakistani establishment and its people has come to a breaking point, much like in the movie. Following the regime change operation, the truth has been exposed to the people of Pakistan, sparking a tale of animosity between the military establishment and its citizens that has only just begun. While the people may have the luxury of time, the establishment may not have the resources required to sustain its grip on power.