Hate speech at Hindu Maha Sammelanam: Malayalam Mission Qatar coordinator removed

Malayalam Mission, an initiative of the cultural department of Kerala government to promote Malayalam among non-resident Keralites, has removed its Qatar co-ordinator over allegations of hate speech at the Hindu Maha Sammelanam at Thiruvananthapuram .
Malayalam Mission director and poet Murukan Kattakkada removed Durgadas Sisupalan, mission coordinator at Qatar and member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), following allegations that he made a defamatory speech against NRI nurses. "He was removed based on complaints sent to me by various persons. I sought an explanation from the Qatar chapter president and secretary before taking action against him. He called NRI nurses sex slaves. It is highly condemnable and a grave insult to nurses, irrespective of gender. There are thousands of nurses working abroad, who play an invaluable role in these countries," Kattakkada told News9.
During a discussion on 'Love Jihad' on the third day of the Hindu conclave, Sisupalan questioned Kevin Peter, the President of Christian Association and Alliance for Social Change (CASA) on alleged attempts to recruit nurses from Kerala as 'sex slaves' for extremists. After the video surfaced on social media, various organisations protested against the statement.
In a statement, Women India Movement, a political organisation asked police to register a case against Sisupalan under Section 153 A of the CrPC. Several other organisations based in Qatar too demanded the Malayalam Mission and government to take action against Sisupalan.
In a Facebook Live session on Friday, Sisupalan said that he received information regarding the recruitment of nurses from a video on Clubhouse discussion attended by Kevin Peter of CASA and a pastor Sebastian Pulikkal. Though he apologised to nurses, he said that he would continue to work against such 'illegal recruitments'.
Former Kerala Congress politician had also sparked a controversy while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan. He asked non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community claiming that he had heard that tea laced with drops causing impotence were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people infertile in a bid to seize control of the country.
Doha: A Malayalee nurse working in Qatar responded to Durgadas Sisupalan, the Malayalam Mission Coordinator in Qatar, who made hate speech at the Hindu Conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Smitha Babu, a nurse, reacted by sharing a video of Durgadas saying at a Hindu Maha conference that he was recruiting nurses to the Gulf for proselytizing and sexual service to extremists.
