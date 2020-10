Hate is poisoning Indian society — and many refuse to see it

Early morning on Oct. 18, a neighbor alerted me to a WhatsApp message distributed by our building’s security guard celebrating the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and urging people to take up the gun to protect the idea of Hindu sovereignty

The fact that a major brand, part of the conglomerate once run by Ratan Tata, one of India’s richest and most powerful men, had to withdraw a commercial promoting unity to protect its employees offers a clear example of the disturbing depths we have reached in 2020 under Modi

, who is considered the face of the company by many but has stayed a mute spectator through the intimidation.

These channels have been consistent in their pro-state activism, spreading misinformation about Indian minorities that gives a shot in the arm to communalism in India.

Many still refuse to face the racism and communalism that has permeated and flourished in recent years across virtually all facets of Indian society.

Police officers burned the body of the victim in the hopes of making the story and justice vanish. The young woman’s parents were gagged from speaking to either the media or any political party, and members of the ruling party rallied in support of the accused.

Hindu nationalists were outraged at a Hindu woman exercising her agency to love and be part of a Muslim family, an idea that is anathema to supremacists who hold women as objects that need to be controlled and destroyed to establish their hegemony.