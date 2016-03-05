Hassanabdal-Mansehra Expressway (E35)...Updates

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by ghazi52, Mar 5, 2016.
..........................
Hassanabdal-Mansehra Expressway (E35)
Express Newspaper
.....
I look forward to travelling on this road when it is completed.
...................
Nice to see the development in that area.
.
One thing Pakistan has done better than its neighbours is building expressways all over the country. The route from hasanabadal to abbotabad currently is full of traffic jam. This will bring much needed relief.
Hazara Motorway
HAZARA MOTORWAY WORK PROGRESS
Islamabad—National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar Monday visited the under-construction site of Hazara Motorway (E-35).
He visited various parts of the project and reviewed the physical progress on the ground and inspected the quality of construction work. Project Director Fayyaz Ahmed briefed the Chairman about the progress on various sections of the project.
The 59 km long six-lane motorway starts near Burhan on M-1 (Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway) and ends at Hevelian. In order to accelerate the pace of work, the entire project has been divided into three sub-sections. Section -1 (Burhan-Jarikas) is 20.3 km and being constructed by M/s China Gezhouba Group Company and Ghulam Rasool Company as a joint venture (JV).
Section-2 (Jarikas-Sarai Saleh) is 19.2 km and has been awarded as JV to M/s China Gezhouba Group Company and AM Associated. Section-3 (Sarai Saleh-Havelian) is 20.02 km and is given to M/s Limak & ZKB as JV.
During the briefing it was told that Section -1 was 49% complete whereas progress on the remaining two sections were 35% and 13% respectively.
The NHA Chairman expressed satisfaction on the overall progress and hoped that the same level of speed and quality would be maintained in order to meet the completion deadline. He directed the staff to make no compromise on quality of material and construction work. He said the project formed an important link to the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its timely completion was essential.
The project anticipates enhanced socio-economic uplift of the entire area through creation of thousands of new employment opportunities. It would also reduce travel time from Islamabad to Havelian to just 30 minutes.
The project was earlier designed as 4-lane Expressway but was later converted to 6-lane Motorway on the directives of the Prime Minister. It will be completed by December 2017 at a cost of Rs. 34.37 billion and is being financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
For Diamir-Bhasha dam site a 37 KM long Bypass from Shatial to Thor Nullah is being constructed so that existing section of KKH could be exclusively used for the dam construction activities.
Expected completion at the time was supposed to be May 2016:
By the time Bhasha dam is complete, the section of 120 KM of KKH from Raikot Bridge to Sazin would have all been relocated.
Dasu Dam requires relocation KKH on the left bank (Dasu Town to Sazin) and building new road on the Right Bank (Komila to Tangir). Dam site will be accessible from RAR (right bank access road) 12 miles upstream from Komila or existing KKH from left bank.
Google earth imagery near Hasan Abdal has been updated to April 4 2016, so we get to review aerial progress of Hazara expressway!. It looks like construction is going at a very fast pace, you can clearly see many culverts and bridges being made for auxillary roads like on motorway and also KKH interchange U/C........
updates of Hazara Motorway
the same on google earth two years before.
New Recruit
Yes, good going.
China should ensure down to the nickel overseeing for these projects or else our contractors are fully capable of constructing roads that can't stand simple rains, forget flash floods.
_
Start Point at M-1
S
This bridge is almost done..
Interchange at M-1
_
what is the difference between expressway and motorway as per Pakistani std?
Near Shah Masood Interchange
19/8/16
In Pakistan a motorway has controlled access and has fencing on either side. It has a universal speed limit of 120. An expressway does not have a controlled access and usually passes through towns/cities. Motorways bypass cities and towns.
ok thanks.
Yesterday while going to Peshawar saw its entrance.