Hassan Nisar drunk on call in live show

Lol- i dont think he was drunk- he was just being frank-
so what adha lahore peeta hai hafty main 1-2 bar ager us ne pee li to konsi kiyamat a gai ?
so what adha lahore peeta hai hafty main 1-2 bar ager us ne pee li to konsi kiyamat a gai ?
He was drunk. Did he make any sense to you?
Nothing wrong in drinking, but on live tv it will only make tamasa. Good for tv channel btw.so what adha lahore peeta hai hafty main 1-2 bar ager us ne pee li to konsi kiyamat a gai ?
A drunk man cannot restrain himself - he spills the truth out unwillingly- he did not mention any names of corroupt analysts- instead he used the sober men's route " you all know the names"- he not drunk-
I don't know whether a drunk man can restrain him or not. But at least his blabbering doesn't make any sense to me.