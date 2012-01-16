What's new

Hassan Nisar drunk on call in live show

There he's more a buffoon and less an analyst.

---------- Post added at 01:38 AM ---------- Previous post was at 01:36 AM ----------
Imran Khan said:
so what adha lahore peeta hai hafty main 1-2 bar ager us ne pee li to konsi kiyamat a gai ?
Click to expand...

Adha choor ke pura lahore piyay aur pura hafta piyay aik dao bar kyo per iss tarah see TV py a ker apni tazleel na kare.. Comeon its national media, for heaven sake!!
 
Imran Khan said:
so what adha lahore peeta hai hafty main 1-2 bar ager us ne pee li to konsi kiyamat a gai ?
Click to expand...

Aadha lahore TV par aa kar tajziya bhi to nahi daita na Imran bhai. This guy has embarrassed himself. Just look at the face of the host and all the guests.
 
Areesh said:
He was drunk. Did he make any sense to you?
Click to expand...

A drunk man cannot restrain himself - he spills the truth out unwillingly- he did not mention any names of corroupt analysts- instead he used the sober men's route Like " you all know the names"- he not drunk-:pakistan:
 
JonAsad said:
A drunk man cannot restrain himself - he spills the truth out unwillingly- he did not mention any names of corroupt analysts- instead he used the sober men's route " you all know the names"- he not drunk-:pakistan:
Click to expand...

I don't know whether a drunk man can restrain him or not. But at least his blabbering doesn't make any sense to me. WTF is geetu garay? :rofl:
 
I'm not sure. However, if you watch the clip again.

Where Dr. Shahid said 'Kuch log paise laykar column lick daytay hain (people often take bribes to write columns and twist things)'

That's where he loses it and said don't waste my time followed by a mention of a case against him in the past. Regardless, I'm a fan.
 
Areesh said:
I don't know whether a drunk man can restrain him or not. But at least his blabbering doesn't make any sense to me.
Click to expand...

Wallahi i hv never been drunk- but i hv been in the company of few of them alot-
That chummi kinda talk usualy referes to the state of frankness- or mood of the speaker- its kinda normal in drawing room discussion- so i do agree to that extent- such loose talking should not hv been done by hassan nisar on tele- but he no drunk-
 
While the pictures attached to the news from Pakistan suggest every one is Mullah in Pakistan!

The serious discussion in the clip was quite interesting, how govt. and Asma spun the case by issuing anti army and judiciary statements.

Today, all traitor mafia, stand close to be declared as absconder, provided they don't appear in court.
 

