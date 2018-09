Hasina to lay foundation for Bangladesh’s first super-specialised hospital with 1,000 beds

Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-09-11 19:59:59 BdST



https://www.bdnews24.com/en/detail/bangladesh/1538758?



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay the foundation stone on Thursday for the first-ever super-specialised hospital in Bangladesh, which will be built with South Korea’s support.