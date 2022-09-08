Hasina signed her resignation yesterday

I am a big fan of Hasina but unfortunately she signed her resignation yesterday.



Social media means politicians cannot escape poor optics. And ever poorer deal making.



The series of bad deals she has signed, as quid pro quo for Indian support for her regime, will mean BAL cannot rig the next election.



BD military will only tolerate a dictator in uniform not in civilian clothes - as her father found to his cost.



So there will have to be an election. And next election cannot be rigged - it will just result in mass violence.



Unless of ofcourse Modi can come up with something extraordinary just before the election e.g. a deal on Teesta. But will people trust an 11th hour deal? It will seem insincere and fake!!!



Pre BJP, India probably has 20-30% support in BD. Thanks to BJP, and their army of haters, India is now a toxic brand in BD.