Hasina signed her resignation yesterday

PadmaBridge

Jun 26, 2022
I am a big fan of Hasina but unfortunately she signed her resignation yesterday.

Social media means politicians cannot escape poor optics. And ever poorer deal making.

The series of bad deals she has signed, as quid pro quo for Indian support for her regime, will mean BAL cannot rig the next election.

BD military will only tolerate a dictator in uniform not in civilian clothes - as her father found to his cost.

So there will have to be an election. And next election cannot be rigged - it will just result in mass violence.

Unless of ofcourse Modi can come up with something extraordinary just before the election e.g. a deal on Teesta. But will people trust an 11th hour deal? It will seem insincere and fake!!!

Pre BJP, India probably has 20-30% support in BD. Thanks to BJP, and their army of haters, India is now a toxic brand in BD.
 
I hope there is a free and fair election and peaceful transfer of power.

Teesta deal I can not really see making much of a difference.

It is absolutely critical as BD deals with a global recession that there are no prolonged political agitation that goes on to impact the economy.

BD economic growth has little to do with the political class, at the very least they should ensure their activity does not cause any suffering to the people of BD.
 
UKBengali

mb444 said:
BD economic growth has little to do with the political class, at the very least they should ensure their activity does not cause any suffering to the people of BD.
Wrong here.

BD's economy cannot thrive without long term planning and development of infrastructure and forward policy that only a long-term government of 15-20+ years can provide.

Massive infrastructure projects like Dhaka Metro and SEZs would not have been possible if BD was to revert back to the old ways of government's changing after chaotic elections every 5 years.

Companies like Walton have thrived under long-term policies that only Hasina can provide - in fact you can say that BD government is naturing Walton to be the first global multinational technology company.

Hasina is not going anywhere as the military fully backs her and too many people in BD want stability under her quasi-dictatorship. There may be some grumbling but they know the alternatives are worse.
 
Source? I can't seem to find it anywhere.
 

