  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Hasina sends Turkey President Erdogan 100 kg mango

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Jul 10, 2018 at 5:32 AM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:32 AM
    bluesky

    bluesky

    Hasina sends Turkey President Erdogan 100 kg mango
    Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

    Published: 2018-07-09 19:32:40.0 BdST Updated: 2018-07-09 19:32:40.0 BdST


    • [​IMG]

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 100 kg mango as gift for newly re-elected President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





    Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is joining Erdogan’s oath-taking ceremony on behalf of Bangladesh.

    Kamal left for Ankara early in the morning on Monday, the planning ministry said in a media release.

    He also took the 100kg mango as gift from Hasina for Erdogan, the ministry added.

    Erdogan will fulfil a long-held ambition on Monday when he is sworn in as president with sweeping new powers over a country he has dominated and reshaped during his 15-year rule.

    President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina earlier congratulated him on his re-election
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 5:44 AM
    DarkPrince

    DarkPrince

    Nice :D
     
    Thanks x 1
  Jul 10, 2018 at 6:01 AM
    The Last Jedi

    The Last Jedi

    Which type? I think Himsagar. You can eat that all day long.
     
    Thanks x 1
  Jul 10, 2018 at 6:43 AM
    bluesky

    bluesky

    No information about the type. Could it be mixed with varieties like Himsagar and Fazli mangoes? By the way, I see a type of look alike Philippine or Thai mangoes in the Tokyo market as if produced in a factory. All same/similar color, size, and shape. Difficult to find any difference. I have not tasted one. My previous experience with the Philippine mango was not good. It was nothing comparing to our mangoes. Could it be they have computerized the shape as well as the taste too?
     
