Hasina sends Turkey President Erdogan 100 kg mango Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com Published: 2018-07-09 19:32:40.0 BdST Updated: 2018-07-09 19:32:40.0 BdST Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 100 kg mango as gift for newly re-elected President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is joining Erdogan’s oath-taking ceremony on behalf of Bangladesh. Kamal left for Ankara early in the morning on Monday, the planning ministry said in a media release. He also took the 100kg mango as gift from Hasina for Erdogan, the ministry added. Erdogan will fulfil a long-held ambition on Monday when he is sworn in as president with sweeping new powers over a country he has dominated and reshaped during his 15-year rule. President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina earlier congratulated him on his re-election