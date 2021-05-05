Haseena Qambranis cousin released but she is till waiting for her brother.

Sifar zero
Do you remember Haseena Qambrani ?The women who protested to release her brother and cousin who were picked up on 14 Feb 2020.So her cousin has been released but not her brother.
Her cousins name is Hizbullah Qambrani and this him on the left side before disappearance:
And this him after disappearance:
