Hasan Abdal New Railway Station for Sikh Yatri's inaugurated by PM Imran Khan - 2020 .

Government of Pakistan provided better facilities at the Hasan Abdal Railway station,

there are few community Halls, cafe, waiting area's, water filtering plant, power generator, police chowki, separate toilets, over head water tank, new platform and more are recently constructed at the Hasan Abdal Railway Station

Hasan Abdal Railway Station is inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan today, Hasan Abdal Railway Station is situated in Punjab province, recently its new building is constructed, most of sikh yatri's use to travel Hasan Abdal from worldwide for their spiritual activities here,, after having these facilities it will be very helpful for the passengers and also for the Sikh yatri's, most of the sikh communities would travel and came to Hasan Abdal 2 times in a year from India and around the world .