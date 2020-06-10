What's new

Has the post of COAS been compromised? (Posting Second time)

"Your thread Has the post of COAS been compromised? was deleted. Reason: Controversial / Flamebait theme."

Why was my post deleted?
I have been a member for many years and thought this was the place for open minded people?

Controversial? Really?
Is it controverisial to talk about the position of a public official?
Would my post have been deleted if it was titled 'Has the post of Prime Minister been compromised'?


Flamebait theme? Really?
" Flame trolling is the posting of a provocative or offensive message, known as "flamebait", to a public Internet discussion group, such as a forum, newsgroup or mailing list, with the intent of provoking an angry response (a "flame") or argument."

I just asked a question. How is that trolling? I have been a member since 2014. Have I trolled anyone in all this time? Or some questions too sensitive for this forum? If so then please let me know as I do not want to be spending time on something that will limit my curiosity.

Did the moderator read my reply to other posts in that thread?
Was I being provocative? Did it not seem I was interested in a genuine discussion and to find out more?

Did Satan not infiltrate paradise and got Adam into trouble?
Did Paul not infiltrate Christianity and turned it upside down? Did same not happened to Islam ie hijacked by thieves?
Even Solomon's throne was compromised. Solomon whose Kingdom cannot be matched before or after. Imagine that!

The head of a developing country's Army can't be holier or mightier than entire religions or prophets?

If this post also gets deleted then there really is no point me being a member. I was a supporter of Imran Khan back in the days when people laughed at his party and its chances of ever coming into power. We used to call Fazlu diesel in late 2000s when it wasn't fashionable. And yet after devoting so much time and writing hundreds, nay thousands of posts I realised he was starting to compromise and his naya pakistan would not materialise. So the point is I trust my instincts. And I am pretty sure I have got it right this time too.


I am asking this question because I am concerned about the situation in Pakistan. It can't be simply coincidence that everything has just gone wrong in the last few years? (specially after the tenure of General Raheel Sharif ended).


Any way here are my thoughts so please hear me out and let me know of your opinion if you think my instincts are correct or wrong and for what reason.



میںری پہلے دن سے یہ رائے رہی ہے کہ جنرل راحیل شریف کو ایکسٹنشن نہ ملنے سے لہ کر اب تک جو کچھ ہوا ہے وہ ایک سازش ہے اور
اس سازش کا اصل مہرہ ہمارے حالیہ آرمی چیف ہیں جو بمطابق قرائن یقیناً قادیانی ہیں

جب ان پر قادیانی ہونے کا الزام لگا تو وہ فوراً عمرہ کرنے چلے گئے حالانکہ اس وقت وہ نئے نئے آرمی چیف مقرر ہوئے تھے

کیا ایسی کوئی نظیر پہلے کسی آرمی چیف کی ہے کہ وہ مقرر ہوتے ہی عمرہ پر روانہ ہو جائیں؟

اب ایسے تو کوئی شواہد موجود نہیں کہ باجوہ صاحب اپنے کیریئر میں بہت ہی مذہبی سمجھے جاتے ہوں
تو پھر کیا ان کے دل میں چور تھا جو اس الزام کو دھونے کے لیے وہ بھاگم بھاگ عمرہ کرنے روانہ ہوگئے؟

اصل میں قادیانی اس گھڑی کا کافی عرصہ سےانتظار کر رہے تھے کہ کوئی قادیانی آرمی چیف کی پوسٹ
پر پہنچے تاکہ وہ ملک کو اپنی مرضی کی سمت میں لے جا سکیں ورنہ جنرل باجوہ کی نواز شریف سے کوئی ذاتی پرخاش نہیں تھی ـ

اس سازش کا اصل مقصد الگ سے قادیانی سٹیٹ قائم کرنا ہے جو کہ پنجاب کا بٹوارہ کرے بغیر ممکن
نہیں اور نواز شریف کبھی ایسی تجویز نہ مانتا اس لئے اسے راستے سے ہٹایا گیا ـ

کرتار پور ہو یا سقوط کشمیر، سب پری پلانڈ تھا ـ بھارت نے کشمیر ہڑپ کرنے سے پہلے سرحد پر فوج میں
اضافہ تک نہیں کیا کیونکہ اسے گرین سگنل مل چکا تھا ـ

عثمان بزدار جیسا بندہ اس لیے رکھا گیا کہ پنجاب میں بیچینی اور افراتفری پھیلے تو وہ اسے کنٹرول نہ کر سکے ـ

عمران خان اچھا بندہ ہے پر اسے معلوم نہیں کہ اس کی آڑ میں کیا کھیل کھیلا جارہا ہے ـ
اللہ اسے سمجھ دیں، اس کی حفاظت کریں اور اسے توفیق دیں کہ وہ پاکستان کو اس بھیانک سازش سے بچا سکے ـ
 
The only reason I'll call you stupid is because you don't even know beans about Bajwa and you're calling him a Qadiani.

Qadianis aren't even prompted in the Army and held till Brigadier at peak. The owner of famous Security 2000 company was a Qadiani brigadier who was retired as Military doesn't let Qadianis get ahead due to security risk.

I don't think a COAS is holy or something. But the reason that your thread deserves to get deleted is because you're heavily alleging someone for being a Qadiani and changing people's minds trying to justify Noora.

Good attempt tho.
 
The only reason I'll call you stupid is because you don't even know beans about Bajwa and you're calling him a Qadiani.

Qadianis aren't even prompted in the Army and held till Brigadier at peak. The owner of famous Security 2000 company was a Qadiani brigadier who was retired as Military doesn't let Qadianis get ahead due to security risk.

I don't think a COAS is holy or something. But the reason that your thread deserves to get deleted is because you're heavily alleging someone for being a Qadiani and changing people's minds trying to justify Noora.

Good attempt tho.
His father was Qadiani......And I can't say about him..
 
Good point. And I was not informed of that so thank you for giving me that information.

The question then Is it not possible that somebody hide their religious affliation? What you have said is true but only for those who proclaim their religious affliation openly.
 
His father was Qadiani......And I can't say about him..
Wasn't.

You don't know shiz about Bajwa mate. They're Hanafi Muslim and have nothing to do with Qadianis.
 
Mods please delete this thread, a perfect example of propaganda and misinformation.
This is a deliberate attempt of targeting military leadership.
 
My goodness. My simple questions are propaganda? Perhaps there are more qadiyanis here than I imagined.
 
The only reason I'll call you stupid is because you don't even know beans about Bajwa and you're calling him a Qadiani.

Qadianis aren't even prompted in the Army and held till Brigadier at peak. The owner of famous Security 2000 company was a Qadiani brigadier who was retired as Military doesn't let Qadianis get ahead due to security risk.

I don't think a COAS is holy or something. But the reason that your thread deserves to get deleted is because you're heavily alleging someone for being a Qadiani and changing people's minds trying to justify Noora.

Good attempt tho.


Wasn't.

You don't know shiz about Bajwa mate. They're Hanafi Muslim and have nothing to do with Qadianis.
Bro I am not laying....
 
Is he your god that you are not willing to listen a word against him? As soon as he gets into trouble over IG fiasco he goes to the border to get the heat off him. Don't you see the mindset?
Those who are quick to blame others have something to hide themselves.

Why not reason with me? Asking questions here is propaganda?
 
All those who are just maligning Pakistan Armed Forces for the sake and to save 'CORRUPT NS & FAMILY' should be banned.
 
I don't know whether Bajwa is qadiani or not. Being a qadiani or not does not matter in a PA as PA is the only professional institution left in the country. The weakness of Bajwa as a COAS is more about his personality, lack of ability, charm, charisma and more specifically his incompetency.

Nawaz Sharif couldn't make Pak army into Punjab Police but Bajwa does has the capability to turn PA into Punjab police. Some people compare Bajwa with Gen Kiani but Kiani was still better than Bajwa even though Kiani was also not that good. Still we do have an example of Memogate scandal in Kiani's tenure where Kiani took some sort of action.

There is no such example in history of Pak where army chief and army as an institution was maligned openly in public like we are having it now under Bajwa's weak leadership. Even Dawn leaks, memo gate cannot be compared to such humiliation and treason.
 
Mods please delete this thread, a perfect example of propaganda and misinformation.
This is a deliberate attempt of targeting military leadership.
I can't believe how quick you are to accuse me of vile things. It may sound sick but it seems you worship the military leadership. No wonder it is easy to pull a con over you guys.
All those who are just maligning Pakistan Armed Forces for the sake and to save 'CORRUPT NS & FAMILY' should be banned.
I have never been PML'N supporter. In fact was happy and hopefull when he got kicked out in 1999. For me the only thing going for him was the stability (eg look what happened to Libya and Iraq after long time rulers got taken out) but yes he had/has no vision.
I don't know whether Bajwa is qadiani or not. Being a qadiani or not does not matter in a PA as PA is the only professional institution left in the country. The weakness of Bajwa as a COAS is more about his personality, lack of ability, charm, charisma and more specifically his incompetency.

Nawaz Sharif couldn't make Pak army into Punjab Police but Bajwa does has the capability to turn PA into Punjab police. Some people compare Bajwa with Gen Kiani but Kiani was still better than Bajwa even though Kiani was also not that good. Still we do have an example of Memogate scandal in Kiani's tenure where Kiani took some sort of action.

There is no such example in history of Pak where army chief and army as an institution was maligned openly in public like we are having it now under Bajwa's weak leadership. Even Dawn leaks, memo gate cannot be compared to such humiliation and treason.
Do you guys even understand what I am saying/asking? I am not saying he is good or bad because he is a qadiyani. I am saying there is something going on and that is because he could be qadiyani. I can't think of any other reason why things are going from bad to worse so quick. I think it is by design.
 
I can't believe how quick you are to accuse me of vile things.
So it's fine to accuse and attempt to denigrate the current COAS and position of the COAS, but yet, anyone questioning you is of foul character?

Horrible attempt at propaganda, your hypocrisy has been exposed.
 
So it's fine to accuse and attempt to denigrate the current COAS and position of the COAS, but yet, anyone questioning you is of foul character?

Horrible attempt at propaganda, your hypocrisy has been exposed.
I didn't accuse him out of the blue. Look at the facts I have mentioned. These things happened over time and it took me over a year to form my opinion and come to this conclusion.

My god this place is full of house negroes.
 
