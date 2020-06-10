Has the post of COAS been compromised? (Posting Second time)

میںری پہلے دن سے یہ رائے رہی ہے کہ جنرل راحیل شریف کو ایکسٹنشن نہ ملنے سے لہ کر اب تک جو کچھ ہوا ہے وہ ایک سازش ہے اور

اس سازش کا اصل مہرہ ہمارے حالیہ آرمی چیف ہیں جو بمطابق قرائن یقیناً قادیانی ہیں



جب ان پر قادیانی ہونے کا الزام لگا تو وہ فوراً عمرہ کرنے چلے گئے حالانکہ اس وقت وہ نئے نئے آرمی چیف مقرر ہوئے تھے



کیا ایسی کوئی نظیر پہلے کسی آرمی چیف کی ہے کہ وہ مقرر ہوتے ہی عمرہ پر روانہ ہو جائیں؟



اب ایسے تو کوئی شواہد موجود نہیں کہ باجوہ صاحب اپنے کیریئر میں بہت ہی مذہبی سمجھے جاتے ہوں

تو پھر کیا ان کے دل میں چور تھا جو اس الزام کو دھونے کے لیے وہ بھاگم بھاگ عمرہ کرنے روانہ ہوگئے؟ ​

اصل میں قادیانی اس گھڑی کا کافی عرصہ سےانتظار کر رہے تھے کہ کوئی قادیانی آرمی چیف کی پوسٹ

پر پہنچے تاکہ وہ ملک کو اپنی مرضی کی سمت میں لے جا سکیں ورنہ جنرل باجوہ کی نواز شریف سے کوئی ذاتی پرخاش نہیں تھی ـ ​

اس سازش کا اصل مقصد الگ سے قادیانی سٹیٹ قائم کرنا ہے جو کہ پنجاب کا بٹوارہ کرے بغیر ممکن

نہیں اور نواز شریف کبھی ایسی تجویز نہ مانتا اس لئے اسے راستے سے ہٹایا گیا ـ ​

کرتار پور ہو یا سقوط کشمیر، سب پری پلانڈ تھا ـ بھارت نے کشمیر ہڑپ کرنے سے پہلے سرحد پر فوج میں

اضافہ تک نہیں کیا کیونکہ اسے گرین سگنل مل چکا تھا ـ



عثمان بزدار جیسا بندہ اس لیے رکھا گیا کہ پنجاب میں بیچینی اور افراتفری پھیلے تو وہ اسے کنٹرول نہ کر سکے ـ



عمران خان اچھا بندہ ہے پر اسے معلوم نہیں کہ اس کی آڑ میں کیا کھیل کھیلا جارہا ہے ـ

اللہ اسے سمجھ دیں، اس کی حفاظت کریں اور اسے توفیق دیں کہ وہ پاکستان کو اس بھیانک سازش سے بچا سکے ـ

​

"Your thread Has the post of COAS been compromised? was deleted. Reason: Controversial / Flamebait theme."Why was my post deleted?I have been a member for many years and thought this was the place for open minded people?Is it controverisial to talk about the position of a public official?Would my post have been deleted if it was titled 'Has the post of Prime Minister been compromised'?" Flame trolling is the posting of a provocative or offensive message, known as "flamebait", to a public Internet discussion group, such as a forum, newsgroup or mailing list, with the intent of provoking an angry response (a "flame") or argument."I just asked a question. How is that trolling? I have been a member since 2014. Have I trolled anyone in all this time? Or some questions too sensitive for this forum? If so then please let me know as I do not want to be spending time on something that will limit my curiosity.Did the moderator read my reply to other posts in that thread?Was I being provocative? Did it not seem I was interested in a genuine discussion and to find out more?Did Satan not infiltrate paradise and got Adam into trouble?Did Paul not infiltrate Christianity and turned it upside down? Did same not happened to Islam ie hijacked by thieves?Even Solomon's throne was compromised. Solomon whose Kingdom cannot be matched before or after. Imagine that!The head of a developing country's Army can't be holier or mightier than entire religions or prophets?If this post also gets deleted then there really is no point me being a member. I was a supporter of Imran Khan back in the days when people laughed at his party and its chances of ever coming into power. We used to call Fazlu diesel in late 2000s when it wasn't fashionable. And yet after devoting so much time and writing hundreds, nay thousands of posts I realised he was starting to compromise and his naya pakistan would not materialise. So the point is I trust my instincts. And I am pretty sure I have got it right this time too.