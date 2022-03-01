Has the poor performance of Russian Aircraft in Ukraine impacted Pak-India airforce balance?

It's definitely going to effect them in the export market. Who is going to want to buy Russian weapons when they put up this kind of display?



On the Indian front, I'd say there has to be some serious questions in the upper echelons of IAF whether or not they want any Russian involvement in the MKI upgrade. MKI was always overhyped by Indians for its electronics. At this point, its electronics is pretty outdated. The airframe is seriously underpowered compared to Su-35. The multi-role capabilities are lacking. If IAF just installs what Su-35 has, it would be an epic mistake. As far as I can tell, the Russians are incapable of producing commercially feasible AESA radar as of now. With all the sanctions, they are unlikely to have success in this are in the near future.



Su-57 development will be further delayed. Unless America offers them F-35, IAF will have no pathway to 5th generation aircraft before 2030.