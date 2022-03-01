Has the poor performance of Russian Aircraft in Ukraine impacted Pak-India airforce balance?

The Russian airforce has a huge numerical advantage over the Ukrainians, however they have yet to establish air superiority over Ukraine and their airforce is notably under utilised in the conflict so far. A few reasons are discussed here.
Other people have also mentioned their lack of spare parts.
Do you think this will be taken into account by PAF wrt it's views on the capability of IAF?
The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force
On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft.
