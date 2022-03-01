What's new

Has the poor performance of Russian Aircraft in Ukraine impacted Pak-India airforce balance?

313ghazi

313ghazi

The Russian airforce has a huge numerical advantage over the Ukrainians, however they have yet to establish air superiority over Ukraine and their airforce is notably under utilised in the conflict so far. A few reasons are discussed here.

The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force

On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft.
Other people have also mentioned their lack of spare parts.

Do you think this will be taken into account by PAF wrt it's views on the capability of IAF?
 
H

HassanCheema

They are never going to deploy front line fighters in first place. This war is political one.

We will not see su35 etc unless NATO is deployed and they create a no-fly zone. Message is already delivered by Russians. What they want and what they are going to do.
Btw bigger problem is civilians with light weaponry who is going to contain them?
Isis version 2.0?
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

I think Russia has totally annulled the Ukrainian airforce. Russian convoys stretching 17 miles is outside the capital and no one is challenging them. No Ukrainian aircraft are taking off because the airforce has been nutalised
 
1ndy

1ndy

313ghazi said:
The Russian airforce has a huge numerical advantage over the Ukrainians, however they have yet to establish air superiority over Ukraine and their airforce is notably under utilised in the conflict so far. A few reasons are discussed here.

The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force

On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft.
Other people have also mentioned their lack of spare parts.

Do you think this will be taken into account by PAF wrt it's views on the capability of IAF?
Big bulky USSR era aircrafts have no chance in modern warfare... however, if you have full air dominance through other means then they can flatten basically everything below them... they are bomb trucks.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

tower9 said:
Don’t they have a forty mile convoy going right now? That’s a sign they’ve established control of the airspace.
Yeah, i think the talk of contested airspace is bluster for propaganda purposes - although the drone strikes against equipment suggest there is some limited resistance. We'll have to wait and see i guess.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Priorities are different, They are trying to create a buffer state, if they do too much damage it will be Russia who will need to pay for everything for the recovery and rebuilding, and if they go all gung hoo all civilian population goes against ruski forces, it will become a nightmare civil war hell hole for Ruskies forces like previous Afghinstan.
At this time its better to ignore whatever is coming from both sides as alot of is just smoke for the general world wait few days and than see what actually happened.
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

HassanCheema said:
They are never going to deploy front line fighters in first place. This war is political one.

We will not see su35 etc unless NATO is deployed and they create a no-fly zone. Message is already delivered by Russians. What they want and what they are going to do.
Btw bigger problem is civilians with light weaponry who is going to contain them?
Isis version 2.0?
Ukrainians aren't extreme, haven't been in war for the last 30 years to generate the level of anger that isis showed. That was just an expression of decades of war.

Ukraine's war is a joke compared to what happened in Iraq. Funny to see whites crying all over the place for their fellow white man though
 
W

Wesen Hunter

313ghazi said:
The Russian airforce has a huge numerical advantage over the Ukrainians, however they have yet to establish air superiority over Ukraine and their airforce is notably under utilised in the conflict so far. A few reasons are discussed here.

rusi.org

The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force

On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft.
rusi.org rusi.org

Other people have also mentioned their lack of spare parts.

Do you think this will be taken into account by PAF wrt it's views on the capability of IAF?
Truth is most of the Russian airforce combat power near Ukraine was not even deployed in first four days of war:

Instead, the roughly 300 modern combat aircraft which the VKS have positioned within easy range of the main contact zones in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine appear to have largely stayed on the ground throughout the first four days of fighting
On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft
The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force

On the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of many unanswered questions is why Russia has launched a military campaign at huge cost with maximalist objectives, and then declined to use the vast majority of its fixed wing combat aircraft.
T

tphuang

It's definitely going to effect them in the export market. Who is going to want to buy Russian weapons when they put up this kind of display?

On the Indian front, I'd say there has to be some serious questions in the upper echelons of IAF whether or not they want any Russian involvement in the MKI upgrade. MKI was always overhyped by Indians for its electronics. At this point, its electronics is pretty outdated. The airframe is seriously underpowered compared to Su-35. The multi-role capabilities are lacking. If IAF just installs what Su-35 has, it would be an epic mistake. As far as I can tell, the Russians are incapable of producing commercially feasible AESA radar as of now. With all the sanctions, they are unlikely to have success in this are in the near future.

Su-57 development will be further delayed. Unless America offers them F-35, IAF will have no pathway to 5th generation aircraft before 2030.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

HassanCheema said:
They are never going to deploy front line fighters in first place. This war is political one.

We will not see su35 etc unless NATO is deployed and they create a no-fly zone. Message is already delivered by Russians. What they want and what they are going to do.
Btw bigger problem is civilians with light weaponry who is going to contain them?
Isis version 2.0?
Exactly.
The Russian air forces is not needed where the same is acheived by using cruise guided missiles. All major Ukrainian airbases and military targets are almost destroyed by Russian missiles. That's the reason the Russian army is deep inside Ukraine. Have a look at those miles long military columns at a short distance from Kiev. It's a matter of weeks if not days Kiev will fall with a rest of Ukraine.
For every single life lost,drop of blood in Ukraine US and NATO is responsible because they forced Russia to take this extreme step.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

This is not Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria where the likes of America went went in full bore carrying out carpet bombing and scorched earth policy.....there's a lot of Pro-Russian elements in Ukraine who are keen to join with Russia.... one reason why there were so many anti-war demos inside Russia as well......Fighter/Bombers have hardly been utilised hence we see majority of air operations being conducted by Gunship helicopters.....both to target the ground formations and not to cause too much collateral.
 

