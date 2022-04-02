Has the Pak Deep State Surrendered to IK?

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Here is my naïve understanding, based on the Ottoman mindset, vis-à-vis the current roller coaster “puppet show” in Pak:
- Why is the Pak Deep State so quiet? Why have they left the stage to IK? Is it like a “Gunah bizden gitti – sin has left us” syndrome?
- IK has got them to agree to the fact that a summary case of High Treason can be brought against the “three stooges”, and their minion maggots.
- IK has declared in “talk shows” he’s there to protect the Deep State, whose suggestions are no starters.
- IK has brought China into the equation to counter the USA.
- IK has publicly named and shamed the Biden administration to the extent that they’re disowning their stray dogs in Pak.
- IK is threatening to go to the next levels normal mortals would avoid.
- IK is promising to show the “Usual Suspects” their places.
- In short: Buck Stops Here.
- Etc.