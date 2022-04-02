What's new

Has the Pak Deep State Surrendered to IK?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,125
17
37,430
Country
United States
Location
United States
Here is my naïve understanding, based on the Ottoman mindset, vis-à-vis the current roller coaster “puppet show” in Pak:
  • Why is the Pak Deep State so quiet? Why have they left the stage to IK? Is it like a “Gunah bizden gitti – sin has left us” syndrome?
  • IK has got them to agree to the fact that a summary case of High Treason can be brought against the “three stooges”, and their minion maggots.
  • IK has declared in “talk shows” he’s there to protect the Deep State, whose suggestions are no starters.
  • IK has brought China into the equation to counter the USA.
  • IK has publicly named and shamed the Biden administration to the extent that they’re disowning their stray dogs in Pak.
  • IK is threatening to go to the next levels normal mortals would avoid.
  • IK is promising to show the “Usual Suspects” their places.
  • In short: Buck Stops Here.
  • Etc.
1648877947587.png
 
Big_bud

Big_bud

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2021
595
1
1,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Here is my naïve understanding, based on the Ottoman mindset, vis-à-vis the current roller coaster “puppet show” in Pak:
  • Why is the Pak Deep State so quiet? Why have they left the stage to IK? Is it like a “Gunah bizden gitti – sin has left us” syndrome?
  • IK has got them to agree to the fact that a summary case of High Treason can be brought against the “three stooges”, and their minion maggots.
  • IK has declared in “talk shows” he’s there to protect the Deep State, whose suggestions are no starters.
  • IK has brought China into the equation to counter the USA.
  • IK has publicly named and shamed the Biden administration to the extent that they’re disowning their stray dogs in Pak.
  • IK is threatening to go to the next levels normal mortals would avoid.
  • IK is promising to show the “Usual Suspects” their places.
  • In short: Buck Stops Here.
  • Etc.
View attachment 829532
Click to expand...

Well, people are hoping this is the case. But no one can tell if it really is, till it is.

So we wait and watch. A lot of traitors in line. A lot of betrayals can happen. No one knows.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,371
8
13,286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
IK has declared in “talk shows” he’s there to protect the Deep State, whose suggestions are no starters.
Click to expand...


The title??

The Pak deep state or the establishment is somehow controlled by the International establishment, or has good influence on it if not controlled.

Only when it comes to India that Pakistan Army can go Gung ho and be fierce, and intl' estab is OK with it.

When it comes to intl' estab. Pak estab. cannot start a fight, cannot ake a stand against it.

Pak nuclear assests were developed and intl' estab kind of let it happen, as Pak had the narrative that India is the eternal enemy, and Intl' powers need not worry.

So pak going for the new bloc. with Russia and China means another narrative shaping up, which they cannot accept.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,100
-2
6,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
The title??

The Pak deep state or the establishment is somehow controlled by the International establishment, or has good influence on it if not controlled.

Only when it comes to India that Pakistan Army can go Gung ho and be fierce, and intl' estab is OK with it.

When it comes to intl' estab. Pak estab. cannot start a fight, cannot ake a stand against it.

Pak nuclear assests were developed and intl' estab kind of let it happen, as Pak had the narrative that India is the eternal enemy, and Intl' powers need not worry.

So pak going for the new bloc. with Russia and China means another narrative shaping up, which they cannot accept.
Click to expand...
why were they allowed to support talib though?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,371
8
13,286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
why were they allowed to support talib though?
Click to expand...


they were yester years Mujahideens which US supported, and Pakistan was a non NATO ally in US fight agaisnt Taliban, so this was the dichotomy, Pak always maintained that they just have enough or little influence on Talibs and they acts independently.

US/NATO was stuck up in Afghan., they want a way out.

And it's not that the Pak Army was directly supporting the Talibs, and US acknowledged that.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Why has Imran Khan and the PTI failed to deliver?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
4K
Mr.Green
Mr.Green
Winchester
Why Imran Khan's removal can lay the foundation for the fragmentation of Pakistan.
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
359
Views
6K
eeaaggllee
E
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Kazakistan: A Fine Display of the Turk Devlet Akl
Replies
1
Views
321
Attila the Hun
Attila the Hun
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
State of Pak is newly emboldened, won't be surprised if Punjab is next: Cong MP
Replies
14
Views
692
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Samudrayaan, the main attraction under India’s ambitious Deep Ocean Mission, gets launched
Replies
3
Views
555
rott
rott

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom