For India, a team looking well prepared to win this Cup and with an incredible record of no defeat in this competition, to make their intent so glaringly clear to surrender when victory was theirs for the taking makes us all think whether that was for a reason to keep Pakistan — their traditional rivals — away from the semi-finals.

Was it political then or the fear of unexpected that Pakistan at times come up with to clinch a victory from the jaws of defeat. In this competition Pakistan beyond their supporters’ belief have not only beaten South Africa but also the favourites England, and New Zealand.

That is what the game’s pundits have come to realise and those who know their cricket are complaining of suspicious tactics applied by Virat Kohli’s team.

India, a proper all round team of this World Cup, may still be able to achieve victory but they have certainly not helped themselves to be respected for the way they went on to lose a highly-profile match at Edgbaston last Sunday.

WINNING and losing is taken as part and parcel of the game where you win some and lose some. That is how sports is considered to be played, if contested within the spirit of the game. But when that spirit is floundered in a manner suspicious in the eyes of those who matter then eyebrows are raised and questions are asked.Had India won against England at Edgbaston, Pakistan could have easily managed to creep up to the semis by beating Bangladesh.The ifs and buts of all these permutations can either put a team in control or bring them down from their ambit. Pakistan’s case now hangs in the balance.Owing to India’s loss to England Pakistan now have dropped to fifth spot on the points table, and they are hoping to win their last league match against Bangladesh. Moreover, Sarfraz and company expect New Zealand to lose their game to England at Chester-Le-Street to be somewhere in contention for the last-four stage.That does not sound too encouraging because Pakistan are trailing on run-rate too.