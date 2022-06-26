What's new

Has the former DG ISI Gen Zaheerul Islam officially joined PTI?

General (r) Zaheer-Ul-Islam comes out in the open for PTI.
1656268791953.png

Today many images of General Zaheer Ul Islam surfaced on the social Media campaigning for PTI candidate in the By-elections.
1656268846297.png


General Zaheer's name is synonymous with many controversies ranging from support of the 126 days Dharnas to the trends against the present military top brass.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541107346985721856
 
It's common as long as he completed 2 years after retirement.


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif appointed on Saturday two retired generals as his party's assistant secretaries general.

Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Lt-Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi were picked as office-bearers at the party's central management committee meeting held here at the central secretariat.

another one

Lt. General Abdul Qayyum HI (M) Retd.​


Name:Lt. General Abdul Qayyum HI (M) Retd.
Picture of Senator Lt. General Abdul Qayyum HI (M) Retd.
Tenure:March 2015 to March 2021
Province:Punjab
Party:Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)
Seat Description:General
 
So what? Mota Nawaja, Showbaz, Maryam, Hamza, Babloo n Dabloo are controversial as well. Did Zaheer ul Islam break any laws? or is
joining PTI against the law of Pakistan?
 
Yes, present army chief was controversial too in your Patwari league. He is not anymore since he became "neutral". Let former DG ISI join Patwari league and he too will become no longer "controversial"
17E2822E-1D19-43DC-BD73-40254544F99D.jpeg
 
You keep posting the same image, I can post a dozen comparables which probably the mods might not like. :D

Yaar post some decent words, very shortly you will be offline again.
 
Putting Zaheer Ul Islam against Bajwa now ?


You trashed him by blaming him for supporting PTI now that he has started supported PTI. Aram ayega.

We can feel your pain. You might be really close to Patwari leadership as you tend to hate forum rules same way they hate the rule of law in any country be it UK or Pakistan.
 
Every dom dick and harry knows he was the mastermind of the 126 day dharnas. He is a controversial figure, if he openly jumps into politics, he will be brutally dissected by the opponents verbally. These fragile generals are not known to take heavy flak from the bloody civilians.
 

