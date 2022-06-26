Has the former DG ISI Gen Zaheerul Islam officially joined PTI?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
General (r) Zaheer-Ul-Islam comes out in the open for PTI.
Today many images of General Zaheer Ul Islam surfaced on the social Media campaigning for PTI candidate in the By-elections.
General Zaheer's name is synonymous with many controversies ranging from support of the 126 days Dharnas to the trends against the present military top brass.
