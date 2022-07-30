Has the experienced PDM Govt's 4 month experiment busted the myth of PTI's incompetence?

For 3.5 years the PDM parties especially PML N and PPP kept shouting, screaming in the National Assemblies, Press Conferences and Interviews, Combined Jalsas, Social Media about PTI's and Imran Khan's incompetence from August 2018 to April 2022.



These parties boasted about having administrative, bureaucratic and governmental experience vs the novice, amateur, inexperienced PTI novices.



These PDM parties inspite of getting full backing from the establishment during their tenure have just shown complete indecision, no clear plan or roadmap on how to steer the country out of the economic quagmire. The Prime Minister who was hailed as a legendary administrator cannot make decisions without consulting his elder brother and opposition parties especially Asif Zardari.



The govt has failed to get any sort of financing from the Arab Countries and cannot get any financing from the IMF. Heck Bajwa himself had to beg the US to release the IMF funds.



The only singular thing this govt has focused on is ruthlessly going after the PTI, instituting fake cases, crushing the pro PTI journalists, using excessive force against PTI protestors, quashing their own cases, putting their own people in key state institutions and rolling back all of PTI's reforms i.e. electoral reforms, overseas voting rights, EVM Machines, Sehat Card e.t.c.



Hopefully this experience will teach many Pakistani people who used to hurl non stop abuses at IK and PTI during their 3.5 year tenure as to what the alternative was and is.