  • Sunday, June 7, 2020

Has the American establishment finally crossed the line with Pakistan ...

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Ali_Baba, Jun 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM.

  1. Jun 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM #1
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Both Pakistan and the USA have had a backwards and forwards relationship, ever since Pakistan came into being as a country. Partnerships were formed, only for the USA to break them, time after time. USA was always given the benefit of the doubt when new partnerships were formed, but the trust level was notched down 1 level each time for Pakistans view of the USA.

    Each time the USA took a step backwards with their relationship with the Pakistan it never took a decision to challenge the direct terroritorial integrity of Pakistan, or Kashmir or directly take a path that would lead to harm to the lives of Pakistani's or Kashmiris in Pakistan Kashmir.

    Recently, with the American establishments encouragement and support to India, to invade Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit and Balistan as part of its China containment policy, one which will have the direct effect of putting millions of Kashmiri men, women and children under the control of the terrorist Indian Army, has the USA finally gone too far with Pakistan?

    It is one thing to cut off funds, not pay your bills, sanction supplies and place both economic and military sanctions, but it is quite another to directly threaten the integrity of the country and create a situation where millions of muslims go under India occupation to achieve a 'strategic objective' on a chessboard with no regard to Pakistan, and its people.

    There is no way India would be bold enough to try and occupy Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit and Balistan without direct support and encouragement from the USA...

    Is there any turning back for USA and Pakistan relations now?
     
    Last edited: Jun 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM
  2. Jun 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM #2
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

  3. Jun 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM #3
    Jackdaws

    Jackdaws ELITE MEMBER

    Nonsense. The Americans have over the years saved the Pakistanis.
     
  4. Jun 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM #4
    alphapak

    alphapak FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan should be fully in china's camp, I hope the Government
    and Army have learnt a lesson by siding with the Americans.
     
  5. Jun 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM #5
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Not sure they have encouraged India to claim GB, AJK.

    If they do such a thing, then they're finished in Af-Pak theatre.
     
  6. Jun 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM #6
    American Pakistani

    American Pakistani ELITE MEMBER

    What do you mean by that?

    Pakistan and China are very close friends and strategic partners currently. So I don't know what you mean by camp. Also we have to stand on our feets instead of switching "camps".

    As for relations with united states, we must have a friendly relation with them as well as with Europe, Russia and even working relations with Israel (with guarantees they will not support India in any form shape or way against Pakistan and Kashmir).

    And I don't understand where the op thoughts came from. Can someone show what I'm not seeing here.
     
