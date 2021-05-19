What's new

Has Russia REALLY threatened to declare war on isreal???

Peace be there

Aug 10, 2020
India
India
If it would have been true then international media all over the world would have cover it. I hope it is true so that we can have peace between Israel and Palestine.
 
GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Pakistan
United States
Peace be there said:
If it would have been true then international media all over the world would have cover it. I hope it is true so that we can have peace between Israel and Palestine.
express.co.uk is the only media outlet to have reported it. but they are pretty reliable...
 
batmannow

Jan 28, 2008
Pakistan
Thailand
Mr Putin, will ensure every if his bit that Israel gets beaten up and Americans pushed into conflict so then, Russia takes it revenge of that AFGHNISTAN, which been supported then, by CIA against Soviet Union of his time?
Only difference is the inclusion of China backing Russia this time on all issues and with economy so, Russia is back in the bussines turning the wheels slowly?
With already in commanding position from EU to Antarctical lands?
Russia is emerging another super power , to look forward for smaller nations?
Soon from sirya to Lebanon to Egypt to turkey to Iran a new midleast is emerging which won't be friendly to ISrael and Americans!
 
Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Pakistan
United States
If that was true, the White House and Congress will be rolling like crazies over Russians.
 
Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Pakistan
United States
KAL-EL said:
I feel bad because some of the more emotional people here will get over excited.
People are very disturbed and heartbroken by ruthless bombings of Gaza by Israel, so such news are just feel good in these times for many, deep down all of us know including me that no one can or will do anything against Israel for as long as they got full support from US and West.
 
KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
United States
United States
Goritoes said:
People are very disturbed and heartbroken by ruthless bombings of Gaza by Israel, so such news are just feel good in these times for many, deep down all of us know including me that no one can or will do anything against Israel for as long as they got full support from US and West.
Well said..
 
Aslan

Sep 15, 2009
Pakistan
Kuwait
Israelis have bombed Syria at will, and never once the S series air defense came calling. Correct me if I am wrong, but all of that is controlled by the Russians.
 
