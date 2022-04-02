What's new

Has PM Imran Khan revealed his Trump card today?

It looks like PM Imran Khan is going for the nuclear option of mass resignation of all PTI MNAs from the assembly either before or after vote of no confidence. What do you think?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510347811048800256

@ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Jazzbot @farok84 @HRK @koolio @Del @Verve @Dual Wielder @Sainthood 101 @Jungibaaz @blain2 @krash @Horus @waz @ghazi52 @Zibago @Areesh @Windjammer
 
Norwegian said:
It looks like PM Imran Khan is going for the nuclear option of mass resignation of all PTI MNAs from the assembly either before or after vote of no confidence. What do you think?
@ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Jazzbot @farok84 @HRK @koolio @Del @Verve @Dual Wielder @Sainthood 101 @Jungibaaz @blain2 @krash @Horus @waz @ghazi52 @Zibago @Areesh @Windjammer
Which effects would that have on the constitutional results that Prime Minister lost the voting, is the voting then no more legal or valid ?
 
Hareeb said:
Not resignation letters but notices to party members and PTI defectors to be present and vote for govt in National Assembly tomorrow, or else face "Na-ehli".
could be but why he will do in party? i meant he sent notices before to defectors but not like this
 
From Imran Khan's interview to Imran Riaz Khan from a few hours ago: Dissident MNAs are reaching out to Imran Khan, realizing their mistake. And supposedly, it would take only a phone call from the Establishment for these Lotas to change their direction; they are called 'Lotas' for a good reason!

And I think mass resignations would have to be accepted first by the Speaker to take effect and even then only if a minority resigns then might not matter. This is an unlikely scenario and I don't know the legal implications IF that happens. But I do know that Imran Khan has changed his position and is now asking all his party members to show up for the NCV vote. Interesting!!

PS. Unlike the breast-beating Pakistanis here--I have been saying that I don't see how the opposition is going to come out ahead in this whole drama. Imran Khan will win either tomorrow or shortly after that!
 
AZ1 said:
could be but why he will do in party? i meant he sent notices before to defectors but not like this
Article#63A.

Disqualification on grounds of defection, etc.
(1)If a member of a Parliamentary Party composed of a single political party in a House-
(a)resigns from membership of his political party or joins another Parliamentary Party; or
(b)votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which he belongs, in relations to-
(i)election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or
(ii)a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or
(iii)a Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill;
he may be declared in writing by the Party Head to have defected from the political party, and the Head of the Parliamentary Party may forward a copy of the declaration to the Presiding Officer, and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned:
Provided that before making the declaration, the Party Head shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him.
Explanation: "Party Head" means any person, by whatever name called, declared as such by the Party.

Either vote for the party or face disqualification.
 
Meengla said:
From Imran Khan's interview to Imran Riaz Khan from a few hours ago: Dissident MNAs are reaching out to Imran Khan, realizing their mistake. And supposedly, it would take only a phone call from the Establishment for these Lotas to change their direction; they are called 'Lotas' for a good reason!

And I think mass resignations would have to be accepted first by the Speaker to take effect and even then only if a minority resigns then might not matter. This is an unlikely scenario and I don't know the legal implications IF that happens. But I do know that Imran Khan has changed his position and is now asking all his party members to show up for the NCV vote. Interesting!!

PS. Unlike the breast-beating Pakistanis here--I have been saying that I don't see how the opposition is going to come out ahead in this whole drama. Imran Khan will win either tomorrow or shortly after that!
Imran will surely win if the game is played fairly

Those ousting him now
Will they allow him back in power??

Imran might accept tomorrow's defeat but he will unleash if he's defeated in general election which will be real chaos
 
Clues maybe hidden in this video. Imran Khan is quite confident. And here we are talking about only 6-7 votes to swing. I distinctly remember when such a move happened against Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (1989/90?) and the drama around that. She scraped by with a few votes to survive. And at that time, the Establishment of Pakistan was against her. And eventually toppled her.

 

