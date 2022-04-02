Has PM Imran Khan revealed his Trump card today?

AZ1 said: could be but why he will do in party? i meant he sent notices before to defectors but not like this Click to expand...

Disqualification on grounds of defection, etc.

(1)If a member of a Parliamentary Party composed of a single political party in a House-

(a)resigns from membership of his political party or joins another Parliamentary Party; or

(b)votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which he belongs, in relations to-

(i)election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or

(ii)a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or

(iii)a Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill;

he may be declared in writing by the Party Head to have defected from the political party, and the Head of the Parliamentary Party may forward a copy of the declaration to the Presiding Officer, and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned:

Provided that before making the declaration, the Party Head shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him.

Explanation: "Party Head" means any person, by whatever name called, declared as such by the Party.

Article#63A.Either vote for the party or face disqualification.