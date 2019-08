Has Pakistan become the last hope for all muslims across the world?

I'm not sure if it has already been discussed or there is a similar thread but I felt the need to discuss this topic and to see the broader perception of the senior members of the forum or what are the overall feelings on it.



As KSA and UAE have both Honored Nazi-Modi with their Civilian awards so wondering if Pakistan left alone to take care of all the Muslims across the world, may it be Palestine, Kashmir, Afghanistan or Rohingya. Even if the Govt sometime isn't that much open on this but people of Pakistan definitely feel the pain and try to do whatever they can do within their limits.



What does it will take for Israel to capture these Arab countries has there be no Pakistan?



Why the same Modi who massacre the Muslims in India and Kashmir happily meet and great the Muslims in the Arab world?



When and how OIC will be truly functional? Even if the Arabs just threaten to kick out all the Indians from their countries would be sufficient to bring the Modi Govt on his knees.

