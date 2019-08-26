Has Pak Army got a "War Plan" or are they "Cowards"?
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Dil Pakistan, Aug 26, 2019 at 5:47 PM.
- Thread Status:
- Not open for further replies.
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 of 2
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 3
- Views:
- 1,016
-
- Replies:
- 9
- Views:
- 2,015
-
- Replies:
- 8
- Views:
- 606
-
- Replies:
- 19
- Views:
- 2,349
-
- Replies:
- 20
- Views:
- 1,478
Loading...
- Paklower ,
- Hex0maniac ,
- litman
- Thread Status:
- Not open for further replies.