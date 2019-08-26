/ Register

Has Pak Army got a "War Plan" or are they "Cowards"?

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Dil Pakistan, Aug 26, 2019 at 5:47 PM.

  1. Aug 26, 2019 at 5:47 PM #1
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    @War Thunder ; @Verve ; @PakSword ; @Markhoor

    In the last few days I have develop hypothesis / theory regarding the approach of Pak Army / Pak Govt.
    I want to share with you, with hope to have a debate on this.

    Here it is:

    What we see is, and how we see, the approach of our Army and Govt. is "cowardice" - albeit prima facie.
    We want to charge, we want a war, no matter what the consequences may be.

    The army and govt. are doing exactly the opposite.

    We don't like it.
    The pressure is building.

    Let us take a step back and have a birds eye view, and ask ourselves few questions.

    1). Is the current situation in Kashmir an unfolding of events in isolation or connected to the wider "war on terror" and the "New World Order"?
    2). Is Israel driving the strategy of India? - If so, why?
    3). Are U.S. and Western World backing this process (New World Order).
    4). Is there a possibility that Pakistan Army has a "War Plan" and acting on it?
    5). Is it possible that India's action in Kashmir is also aimed at derailing and undo the Pakistan Army "War Plan"?
    6). If the answers to above questions are what is predictable, then is it wise for us to kick start a "traditional war"?

    I do have the answers to the above questions but I would refrain from commenting for now.

    Let us see what the debate develops.
    @war&peace
    @The Eagle ; @Imran Khan
     
  2. Aug 26, 2019 at 5:52 PM #2
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed FULL MEMBER

    They (leadership) are cowards. Get over it!!
     
  3. Aug 26, 2019 at 5:52 PM #3
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    if they have any do you think they will share here at PDF ????
     
  4. Aug 26, 2019 at 5:55 PM #4
    Brass Knuckles

    Brass Knuckles SENIOR MEMBER

    A war plan should be ready all year round what if India attacks Pakistan how will army respond
    And I am they have war plans and if they don't have it means Pakistani generals are incompetent
     
  5. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM #5
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    you all had your chance in feb... but y'all didn't push it further and had no cards left to play....
    saying things like "no matter what the consequence" lost you half the country.
    paksitan's best course of action would have been keeping abhinandan arrested and keeping a high degree of alertness... indians just played y'all... they might have got their *** whopped but are having the last laugh
     
  6. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM #6
    Baba Yaga

    Baba Yaga ELITE MEMBER

    We have lost Kashmir already - Let that sink in -
     
  7. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:03 PM #7
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    No. But it is definitely for us to understand. So that we can help.

    I was more pointing towards "us" taking "them" on.

    They cannot attack us. That is for sure.

    In my view, the game has just started. Give it couple of years.

    WRONG.
     
  8. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:05 PM #8
    Ghazwa-e-Hind

    Ghazwa-e-Hind FULL MEMBER

    United Nations could not stop Israel, how can they stop Kashmiri genocide by Indian army?
     
  9. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:05 PM #9
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    welcome to the bajwa doctrine,:rofl:

    He got his extension of 3 years and IK is already a buffon he should have been some activist rather then a head of state....this is whole a great drama, they have reached a deal with india on kashmir.
     
  10. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:06 PM #10
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    suit yourself
     
  11. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:10 PM #11
    CHACHA"G"

    CHACHA"G" SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes we have one and that is "We are Peaceful Nation" and atomic Natation .. So peaceful and atomic Natation don't fight …… :cheers::cheers: For this peace we let Abhi-nan-daan Gooooooo :yahoo:
     
  12. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:10 PM #12
    iLION12345_1

    iLION12345_1 FULL MEMBER

    Another thread by another armchair expert sitting at home under An AC knowing nothing about how an army, politics or war works insulting the same armed forces who die for his safety every day. So far just seems to be another typical Pakistani and another typical day on this forum. Absolute trash. War isn’t as easy as just destroying everything. And those who actually believe we can just attack India and defeat them by “Jazba-I-Imani” are even dumber. Please stop.
     
  13. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:11 PM #13
    koolio

    koolio SENIOR MEMBER

    Dissapointed with IK speech, I dont understand with his logic, International community wont do zilch.

    Pakistan needs to make a stand for itself and that is military action, human rights violations is very grave in IOK, looks like IK is going to wait when whole Kashmiri population is ethnically cleansed.
     
  14. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:12 PM #14
    Ghost 125

    Ghost 125 FULL MEMBER

    50 year old kids....
     
  15. Aug 26, 2019 at 6:15 PM #15
    iLION12345_1

    iLION12345_1 FULL MEMBER

    Then go create a militia and go fight for Kashmir. That’s not how a war works. Military action is not an option unless you want Pakistan to collapse. We can’t afford or win a war by Jazba-I-Imani and a weak economy.
     
