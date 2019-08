Has Pak Army got a "War Plan" or are they "Cowards"?

also

In the last few days I have develop hypothesis / theory regarding the approach of Pak Army / Pak Govt.I want to share with you, with hope to have a debate on this.Here it is:What we see is, and how we see, the approach of our Army and Govt. is "cowardice" - albeit prima facie.We want to charge, we want a war, no matter what the consequences may be.The army and govt. are doing exactly the opposite.We don't like it.The pressure is building.Let us take a step back and have a birds eye view, and ask ourselves few questions.1). Is the current situation in Kashmir an unfolding of events in isolation or connected to the wider "war on terror" and the "New World Order"?2). Is Israel driving the strategy of India? - If so, why?3). Are U.S. and Western World backing this process (New World Order).4). Is there a possibility that Pakistan Army has a "War Plan" and acting on it?5). Is it possible that India's action in Kashmir isaimed at derailing and undo the Pakistan Army "War Plan"?6). If the answers to above questions are what is predictable, then is it wise for us to kick start a "traditional war"?I do have the answers to the above questions but I would refrain from commenting for now.Let us see what the debate develops.