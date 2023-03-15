What's new

Has Mumbai overtaken Shanghai?

Twenty years ago, Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh declared, "When we talk of a resurgent Asia, people think of the great changes that have come about in Shanghai. I share this aspiration with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."

Twenty years later, has Mumbai finally surpassed Shanghai?



 
