Has Modi's "made in India" ambition failed?

Modi has a plan. He wants India to replace China and become world factory. To be honest this was not a daydream because a window time for India was there. When China was under Covid attack. More importantly, US and China relationship entered a new chapter. US was/is doing all measures to contain China. And Modi tried to grasp this window time.

1. Joined in US anti China ally. In February 2020, Trump visited India. Two months later China-India border tension rose. As well planned by Modi, the border situation went from bad to worse. Finally the a deadly clash happened. Which gave Modi another excuse to go closer with US. Personally speaking, the clash is unavoidable because as I said it was all in Modi's plan.

2. India became the first country that launched a campaign of banning Chinese apps. Which is not only a cooperation with America on its "insecure Chinese products" propaganda, also is part of Modi's plan of substituting Chinese products by Indian products as much as possible. For China, India set a very bad sample for the world. Even Trump learnt something from Modi in the Tiktok ban. India's ban on Chinese products was a hit to China. Because after long time watching, finally another important country joined in America's "ban China" movement. India could be the first domino fall. This is literally a crisis for China. If China could not cope with it wisely, there would be a chain reaction. If the worst scenario happens, guess who would benifit from it? First America. Second Inida.

Opportunity prefers those who prepare for it. Modi tried his best to weaken China. Unfortunately he forgot India hasn't prepared for the fallen-from-sky opportunity. On the other hand, Modi underestimated China's abilities, both in economic tenacity and strategical wisdom. China didn't made any mistake in almost all aspects. From the Covid outbreaks, all the world saw the different performances in the two countries. Are all Modi's efforts in vain? Not sure for Inida. Definitely not for USA.
 
kankan326 said:
modi only successful promoting hate, dividing India and killing Indians
 
India wanted to be an equal partner to the US, but unfortunately had to beg and cry for a measly 100 million aid donation for 1.5 billion people. I myself will call my congressman to complain that my tax money is going to a nation that buy french wareplanes for 150 million a piece yet cant spend that much for oxygen cylinders....
 
Modi himself has failed big time and he is gone in hiding when the country needs him, he will come out once the western countries fix the COvid-19 problem in India, loudly claiming " Hum Nay Corona ko bhaga dia"
Indian bots are gasping for air lying upside down with their arses sticking up sucking air utilizing 5000 year old Vedic method of defeating corona with an anal attack

