Has Modi Lost It Waving Hands in an Empty Tunnel!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 5,154
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Many analyst reckon the current Standoff at Ladakh has taken a heavy toll on Modi, not only has he lost his vocal chords he has repeatedly acted weird on many occasions.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|'Has UAE lost it?' Emirati plan to award Modi amid Kashmir crackdown lambasted
|Members Club
|392
|E
|India without cash - Modi has lost his bet
|Central & South Asia
|1
|India without cash — Modi has lost his bet
|Central & South Asia
|32
|I
|PM Modi Has Lost His Mental Balance, Country Not Safe, Alleges AAP
|Central & South Asia
|12
|Mani Shankar Aiyar has lost it, why else will he be so casually colloquial about PM Modi in Pak?
|Indian Defence Forum
|6
|Modi Government Has Lost Face, Big Time
|Middle East & Africa
|8
|Modi has lost his Touch
|Central & South Asia
|37
|Has the RSS lost to Modi's ambition?
|Central & South Asia
|65
|Narendra Modi is rattled and has lost his balance: Anand Sharma
|Central & South Asia
|3
|Congrats! Modi has given up Indian claim on Ladakh. Longlive Surrender Modi
|Indian Defence Forum
|0