Has KSA chosen a side?

Would it be a fair assessment to claim that KSA is pulling its support on Kashmir due to US insistence? The US is after all the main sponsor of Hindustan and has a lot of influence over KSA. The Saudi kingdom is essentially relying for its existence on US support. Has the US used its leverage to pressure Pakistan behind the scene and support its lackey India? It is clear as daylight that KSA has favored India over Pakistan in the Kashmir conflict. Pakistan had to repay the 1 billion Saudi loan after Pakistan began insisting that Saudi Arabia play its role to garner support from the Islamic world on the Kashmir issue. As we know the loan was part of a wider package offered initially when the PTI government came into power. Our foreign reserves were dwindling and the trade deficit was in an unhealthy shape. It is also true that in May this year the Saudis suspended the oil credit facility which was also part of a wider package. Pakistan had to repay the loan in full. Tensions were already visible and building up. Saudi and Pak relations deteriorated rapidly, starting in February when Saudis blatantly turned down a request by Pakistan to hold a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. Pakistan did not back down and kept insisting to use the OIC to pressure India on the Kashmir issue. Very important to note, it was at this crucial moment that Saudi Arabia decided to call in the loan. It is no secret to KSA how Kashmir is at the core of Pakistan India conflict. The Kashmir conflict far outweighs any other issue on Pak agenda. Both Pakistan and India have fought multiple wars over Kashmir. Yet, the Saudis have ignored to pay any heed to such sensitivity. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has continued to openly demand that KSA convene an OIC council meeting. Such a blatant move on Pakistan's part is too unprecedented. Pakistan usually has a habit of keeping a lid on things. By calling out KSA in such an open manner, Pakistan has defied their silenced modus operandi. Recently in a TV interview, Qureshi went as far as demanding an OIC meeting. Failure to do so would result in a meeting between like-minded countries such as Iran and Turkey who stand with Pakistan on the Kashmir conflict. Where does this leave the 20 billion MoU signed earlier between KSA and Pakistan? This includes the 10 billion oil refinery deal at Gwadar. Can we assume that KSA and Pak relations have now become hostage to Indian and US meddling? Is KSA unwilling to take Pakistan's side in the Kashmir conflict? Let alone the wider conflict between Pak and China versus Hindustan. Was the Saudi assistance package a carrot from the beginning to kowtow US and Saudi demands? As mentioned earlier, Saudi Arabia is dependent on the US, which is also applying covert pressure on Saudi Arabia to stay away from Chinese initiatives. Has KSA chosen a side by taking such a bold stance? After all picking a side in the Kashmir conflict is something that won't be forgotten that easily. I am a sceptic, but would it be fair to conclude that economic ties between the Saudis and India are also a driving factor in change of heart towards Pakistan? Whatever the experts say, KSA has been less forthcoming to extend support to Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. KSA has traditionally supported Pakistan primarily due to Pakistan's close proximity with rival Iran. Pakistan is also home to world's largest Shiite minority outside of Iran. Surely KSA has taken all these factors into account, yet chosen the Indian side. Should Pakistan change its stance even if KSA decided to placate Pakistan's demands in other less meaningful ways? We know that the Saudis will come back because papa America will play its behind-the-scenes dubious role. Papa America cannot live with or without Pakistan. How should Pakistan navigate these troubled waters? Should it apply a similar unconventional response by going through with a meeting between like-minded countries? After all, there should be zero compromise on Kashmir. Is it time for Pakistan to leave OIC? Some might argue that this will leave a void for India to fill. Yet, the grouping of like-minded countries is not a terrible idea in these uncertain times. In a day and age where new grand alliances are order of the day, such a move would be rewarding in the longer term?