Has Indian Army Officially Surrendered Bottleneck Post to PLA 18km from the LAC

One of the most important friction points between India and China is the Y junction or Bottleneck in the Depsang plains. Yesterday the IA and PLA treated each other with sweets at Bottleneck raising eyebrows in Indian intelligentsia whether India has given up on Bottleneck.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477286035562262534
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477324529709973505
1641140334187.png

1641140373807.png

Renowned Indian politician Subramanian Swamy predicts the Chinese will extend their new border to the Brahmaputra river in 2022.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477486116081004546
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
This year will be the most EXCITING one.
Click to expand...
they are willingly bending over because a crack has opened from the Indian deterence and now China can slowly proceed with this as they are anyways bound to stand down and bendover they are terriffied by Ze-Chinese. China has actully succeeded in terrorizing them to a point of no return.. When you terrorize someone to that point it means there spirit is broken and there is no fight in them and that is the level India has reached here.... Some Indians will come here and lie about it but that is not true their spirit is broken
 
A.M. said:
China will squeeze India and they'll squeeze Kashmir and us. And we'll bend over and take it like we've been doing.
Click to expand...
What they do in IoK, Pakistan has very little leverage on that. The rest along the LoC/IB remains as before regardless of Chinese pressure on India. We can manage that part.
 
