Has Indian Army Officially Surrendered Bottleneck Post to PLA 18km from the LAC

One of the most important friction points between India and China is the Y junction or Bottleneck in the Depsang plains. Yesterday the IA and PLA treated each other with sweets at Bottleneck raising eyebrows in Indian intelligentsia whether India has given up on Bottleneck.
Renowned Indian politician Subramanian Swamy predicts the Chinese will extend their new border to the Brahmaputra river in 2022.
