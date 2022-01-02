Has Indian Army Officially Surrendered Bottleneck Post to PLA 18km from the LAC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: This year will be the most EXCITING one. Click to expand...

they are willingly bending over because a crack has opened from the Indian deterence and now China can slowly proceed with this as they are anyways bound to stand down and bendover they are terriffied by Ze-Chinese. China has actully succeeded in terrorizing them to a point of no return.. When you terrorize someone to that point it means there spirit is broken and there is no fight in them and that is the level India has reached here.... Some Indians will come here and lie about it but that is not true their spirit is broken