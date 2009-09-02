What's new

Has india tested a low yield device or devices in the mountains of Kashmir

Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

Jan 24, 2017
A huge explosion with earthquake heard

Earthquake, sonic boom or something else as tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports

People in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) felt tremors on Tuesday reported to be after a earthquake hit the region. Meanwhile, reports are also surfacing that the tremors were felt by the people after a loud blast or explosion may be a sonic boom.
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir, strong tremors felt in Srinagar

The National Centre for Seismology said that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km from the surface at 9.40 pm.
A blast and an earthquake ominous isn't it
 
