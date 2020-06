By the Indian Army own statements only the Sikhs, Jatts and Rajputs are considered good enough to be part of its Presidential Guards. Plus the IA is very proud of Gurkhas as it’s fighting force. So how come when it came to one of its biggest physical interaction with the enemy it picked soldiers from areas which does not have a martial tradition and are relatively puny. A colonel from the Bihar regiment (who by the way looks like the the guy who cleans my bathroom) soldiers from the south, Andra Pardesh etc. What’s going on? Has the Indian Army lost trust in its Gurkhas and Sikhs?

Click to expand...