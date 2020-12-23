Has India become a Chinese colony, seems likely

Has India become China’s colony? Seems like, going by what we import and what we export Figures between 2014-15 and 2019-20 show that export of low-value raw materials & import of high-value manufactured goods characterised India's trade with China.

The colonial pattern of tradeNoted historian Bipan Chandra wrote about the popular drain theory in pre-independent India, which was the basis of early nationalism. Among other things, it flagged how a free trade policy followed by the British in India saw an excess of exports of raw materials from India but without any improvement in the corresponding economic prospects.In his book India's Struggle for Independence, Chandra wrote how the essence of 19th century colonialism lay in the transformation of India into a supplier of foodstuffs and raw materials to the British, a market for British manufacturers and a field for the investment of British capital.India's exports during these times were of raw cotton, indigo, opium, jute, tea and raw skin and hides, while imports were of items like cotton yarn and iron and steel products. Unsurprisingly, Britain was India's largest trade partner during this period.Trade economists point out that the pattern of trade between India and China reflects this colonial relationship."The pattern of trade between India and China is a colonial pattern of trade," said Biswajit Dhar, professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi."Whatever limited manufacturing capabilities were there in India eroded as Indian industry couldn't stand up to competition from China. China being the factory of the world needed the raw materials and low level of intermediate inputs to fuel its manufacturing push. And India became a supplier of these inputs," said Dhar.Apart from India, Australia is another country from where China imports a large amount of its input requirement, said Dhar.He added that one will have to wait and watch to see if schemes like production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes announced by the Narendra Modi government will have a significant impact in bolstering Indian manufacturing and reducing India's dependence on China.Graphic: Ramandeep Kaur/ThePrintGraphic: Ramandeep Kaur/ThePrintDhar also pointed out that in 2020-21, in the aftermath of the pandemic, there has been some change in trading patterns but expressed doubt whether they will be sustainable in the long run.For instance, India's exports of semi-finished steel products to China saw a sharp surge in the months after the pandemic. This came as China's manufacturing bounced back the fastest compared to other countries seeing a sharp rise in demand for steel products. With demand in India non-existent due to the pandemic, domestic steel companies started exporting.But once domestic demand picked up, steel companies mainly sold in local markets rather than exporting.Sahai, however, was optimistic. He pointed out that the PLI scheme could see India hone its manufacturing capabilities with cutting edge technology, and this could see the import bill come down.