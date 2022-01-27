Has Imran Khan Successfully Destroyed the Institution of Army too?

All of our government institutions were in shambles



Police, Railway, Education, Health, Revenue, Judiciary. Literally everything



Imran Khan came in power with the lie that he would make things right and would correct insitutions. That never happened



Now looking at the way Pak army was thrashed by BLF in Kech district and the way army is trying to hide it can we say that Imran Khan has successfully destroyed this last functioning institution of Pakistan too



After all it was Imran Khan who gave longest extension to someone like General Bajwa who never deserved it in the first place and opposed giving extension to someone like Raheel Sharif saying giving extensions destroys institutions



So by Imran Khan's own words has he destroyed Pakistan army institution by giving extension to people who never deserved it?