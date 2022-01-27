What's new

Has Imran Khan Successfully Destroyed the Institution of Army too?

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,033
1
83,806
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All of our government institutions were in shambles

Police, Railway, Education, Health, Revenue, Judiciary. Literally everything

Imran Khan came in power with the lie that he would make things right and would correct insitutions. That never happened

Now looking at the way Pak army was thrashed by BLF in Kech district and the way army is trying to hide it can we say that Imran Khan has successfully destroyed this last functioning institution of Pakistan too

After all it was Imran Khan who gave longest extension to someone like General Bajwa who never deserved it in the first place and opposed giving extension to someone like Raheel Sharif saying giving extensions destroys institutions

So by Imran Khan's own words has he destroyed Pakistan army institution by giving extension to people who never deserved it?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1163463622452011008
 
Last edited:
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
382
0
600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Areesh said:
All of our government institutions were in shambles

Police, Railway, Education, Health, Revenue, Judiciary. Literally everything

Imran Khan came in power with the lie that he would make things right and would correct insitutions. That never happened

Now looking at the way Pak army was thrashed by BLF in Kech district and the way army is trying to hide it can we say that Imran Khan has successfully destroyed this last functioning institution of Pakistan too

After all it was Imran Khan who gave longest extension to someone like General Bajwa who never deserved it in the first place and opposed giving extension to someone like Raheel Sharif saying giving extensions destroys institutions

So by Imran Khan's own words has he destroyed Pakistan army institution by giving extension to people who never deserved it?
Click to expand...
I am starting to suspect that you are concern trolling. Do you even know the history of Pakistan? While tragic, today's incident is nothing compared to what has happened in the past. Get off the net, and go relax for a few days.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,033
1
83,806
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chacha_Facebooka said:
I am getting a feeling that you are concern trolling. Do you even know the history of Pakistan? While tragic, today's incident is nothing compared to what has happened in the past. Get off the net, and go relax for a few days.
Click to expand...

I am using logic that Imran Khan gave to oppose extension of General Raheel Sharif. What is your problem with that?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,187
0
4,903
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Not Army, Bajwa's problem is that he got too involved in Political discourse of the country, going on Foreign trips, giving speeches in Economic forums etc, I think he forgets that he is actually a Army chief who has a specific purpose, there is another aspect to the army's incompetency which is Duniya dari, they are all running business, scared of death, Alcoholics and only after Green cards, Foot soldiers are for fight and those who manage to reach top are now just chilling until they retire to go rejoin their families in US/UK or get a job in Middle east. Ab esi Zang lagi Army ko BLA/TTP mare gi nai tu kia kare gi ?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,744
-2
4,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
B.K.N said:
Raheel Sharif is over rated. Agar army main koi fitness standard hota to itna fat banda chief ban hi nhi skta tha
Click to expand...
Meanwhile second or best general of the time looked like a bhaati Lahori Butt- restruant owner with crippling knee issues
images (13).jpeg

And he with Raheel killed it,
You need brains and balls

Nowadays I am afraid Pak army is lacking both
As Bajwa is successfully politicizing army to new heights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 8, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

truthfollower
What should Imran Khan do?
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
INDIAPOSITIVE
Opinion | Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
11
Views
336
peagle
peagle
truthfollower
Authority to appoint DG ISI lies with the prime minister: Fawad Chaudhry
Replies
1
Views
316
truthfollower
truthfollower
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-PTI official spills beans on controversial issues
Replies
5
Views
265
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
2
Replies
18
Views
714
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom