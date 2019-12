Americans failed to calculate that China would rise as fast it did and challenges US supremacy but what they are also forgetting behind China is Russia which fueled Chinese military might.



Right now they realized Pakistan has fallen completely into the Chinese camp and US influence not just in Pakistan but else where is eroding.



The biggest factor I also believe is how Pakistan didn’t fall for the Yemeni conflict to counter Iran and use Pakistan as US wants to use Indian against China.



US doesn’t have as much push as it once did. Also not to forget social media etc played a role in showing US atrocities against Muslim countries — they tried pulling Pakistan away with this whole Uygher crap and see it’s not working at all, and. I Mullahs rose up as they wanted this to happen.

