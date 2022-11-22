What's new

Has General Bajwa Sidelined by Majority of Corps Commanders?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,739
-1
3,594
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If summary shall come after 11:59 PM on Nov 27 after the retirement of asim munir as Major Adil Raja has reported, means Bajwas is made inactive on gun point by majority of Corps commanders!

Only a compromised CoAS can protect Bajwas after he get his retitement (dishonoable discharge).

I cannot believe he will put forward the name of a professional three non controversial star.

The amount of baggage this hyena will leave for the new chief will be impossible to clean.

New chief also would have to discharge Nadeem anjum and his reports.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Maula Jatt
ARMY CHIEF QAMAR BAJWA’S FAMILY BECOMES BILLIONAIRE WITHIN THE LAST SIX YEARS
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
183
Views
4K
imadul
imadul
Path-Finder
Army chief regrets accepting earlier extension, sources
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
HAIDER
Pakistan Army is neutral and will not intervene in political matters of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Fasbre2
F
Acetic Acid
32 Brigadiers promoted to the Rank of Major General in Promotion Board: ISPR
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
Solidify
S
PaklovesTurkiye
COAS General Bajwa briefed on army’s role in Rs1.1tr Karachi uplift plan
Replies
0
Views
659
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom