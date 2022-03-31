Has entire system ganged up against Imran Khan?

Goritoes said: Indians will be having a field day if no confidence vote is passed against IK... Click to expand...

I don't think any same mind person will be having good day looking at this. Democracy is dying by poison of money and greed of power. I strongly believe "healthy" development is possible only with stable democracy and that will result in better peace across South Asia. This is literally killing wish of of millions of people who voted for this government. Anyway i can write about this entire night but it will change nothing. Parliamentary democracy needs to evolved and bring changes where post election support should not be counted. You can't fight election against one party and support same once results are out. But who am I to advice. People will forget this circus in 6 months will vote again same way.