Has entire system ganged up against Imran Khan?

Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Apr 27, 2010
Events from yesterday:
  1. Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
  2. IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
  3. COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
  4. IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
  5. Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.

Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
Jazzbot said:
Events from yesterday:
  1. Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
  2. IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
  3. COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
  4. IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
  5. Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.

Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.
Correction: It's not IK who's being thrown to the dogs. It is Pakistan.
The free state of Pakistan died yesterday. It is now a US vassal.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Jazzbot said:
Events from yesterday:
  1. Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
  2. IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
  3. COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
  4. IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
  5. Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.

Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
A poor desperate, FATF stranded, a nonprogressive country in the clutches of feudal and land mafia suites to colonialists. It's the people who bring the change.
 
T

truthseeker2010

Dec 7, 2010
Jazzbot said:
Events from yesterday:
  1. Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
  2. IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
  3. COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
  4. IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
  5. Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.

Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
Well, if you connect the dots you will realize that all these so called institutions are colluded. The so called civilians in power when they say why military is all powerful, the last couple of days is your answer. Right now they are all jumping the bandwagon. But in their heydays they say that military should be confined to barracks and generals should mind their own business. So next time when the so called civilian leaders ask you about civilian supremacy or we are unable to deliver due to interference, tell them you what you reap you sow.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
The system is corrupt broken and worthless

Pakistan will never have change because a a nation deserves the leaders it gets


Imran Khan wasn't perfect but as a people if we unite behind a honest man we could have transformed Pakistan, but no our people are jahils, they are crooks themselves



They want the zardaris, bhuttos, sharifs, fazls etc to rule us forever

They want Pakistan to be weak, to bow to foreign powers


It's amazing we have lasted this long



The only hope Pakistan has, is that our jahil people see what's happening Infront of their eyes and vote enmass for IK and give him a massive mandate to bring change

And ask yourself can you really see our jahil kaum doing that?
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

Oct 5, 2016
Can someone inform me what the heck is going on. I am totally lost but their seems to be some political uncertainty going on?
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

Jan 20, 2013
Jazzbot said:
Events from yesterday:
  1. Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
  2. IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
  3. COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
  4. IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
  5. Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.

Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
If one person is most popular among masses but most unpopular among corrupt elite, it is a clear indication that he is doing something right.

And I still believe that military part of Establishment is still supporting him (at least majority). But the Civilian part of Establishment (bureaucracy, judiciary, election comission) are against him from the day one!

So unless there is a major clean-up done to rid the system from corrupt, he cant do a shyt even if he is in power for the next 10 years. This might actually be a golden opportunity to do some major clean-up...
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

Jul 5, 2020
coffee_cup said:
If one person is most popular among masses but most unpopular among corrupt elite, it is a clear indication that he is doing something right.

And I still believe that military part of Establishment is still supporting him (at least majority). But the Civilian part of Establishment (bureaucracy, judiciary, election comission) are against him from the day one!

So unless there is a major clean-up done to rid the system from corrupt, he cant do a shyt even if he is in power for the next 10 years. This might actually be a golden opportunity to do some major clean-up...
Exactly! If IK had continued with this handicapped government for another year then he would not have achieved anything substantial regarding system cleanup.

With this at least he has a chance after new elections. People are getting too emotional over this.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Pappa Alpha said:
Exactly! If IK had continued with this handicapped government for another year then he would not have achieved anything substantial regarding system cleanup.

With this at least he has a chance after new elections. People are getting too emotional over this.
That is the only positive I see, that this utter beghairati shown by these harami politicians has woke everyone up to some extent about the problem our society is facing


Elections are coming in a year or earlier


It's up to the people
 
Nothing

Nothing

Jul 2, 2010
Goritoes said:
Indians will be having a field day if no confidence vote is passed against IK...
I don't think any same mind person will be having good day looking at this. Democracy is dying by poison of money and greed of power. I strongly believe "healthy" development is possible only with stable democracy and that will result in better peace across South Asia. This is literally killing wish of of millions of people who voted for this government. Anyway i can write about this entire night but it will change nothing. Parliamentary democracy needs to evolved and bring changes where post election support should not be counted. You can't fight election against one party and support same once results are out. But who am I to advice. People will forget this circus in 6 months will vote again same way.
 

