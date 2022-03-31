Has entire system ganged up against Imran Khan?

Events from yesterday:
Connect the dots, seems like all the political parties, courts, army, intelligence etc. are on the same page and IK is thrown in front of the dogs. If this is really what it looks like, then it shows the extent to which our country has been slaved.
- Opposition onboards MQM, IK clearly looses the majority in federal govt.
- IK announces to address the nation and disclose details of the threat he received, to the general public.
- COAS & DG ISI rush to PM house to meet IK.
- IK decides to cancel / postpone the address to the nation.
- Islamabad high court judge out of no where comes out in the night and stop IK from disclosing the threat letter.
