Has democracy failed india?

India was dirt poor with just 15 percent literacy when we got independence. Politicians plundered the gullible people .our society was just not prepared for a system like democracy...it is consequences of the ills of democracy that we are facing now.
But if not democracy what else was the option? How did china develop without democracy? Could we have followed the chinese path?
