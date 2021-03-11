What's new

Has democracy failed india?

India was dirt poor with just 15 percent literacy when we got independence. Politicians plundered the gullible people .our society was just not prepared for a system like democracy...it is consequences of the ills of democracy that we are facing now.
But if not democracy what else was the option? How did china develop without democracy? Could we have followed the chinese path?
 
As it is said democracy is government of the people, by the people, for the people.

In India basically it is government of the politicians(holier than thou), by the politicians and kleptocracy, and for the political, rich, higher class.

People are nowhere here....seen only at road jalsas and rallies.
 
What ills do you think democracy brought to India which any other system would have solved?
 
India is not a democracy but demagoguery.

The army shouldn't rule but help bring a progressive governance system like happened in Russia, Egypt, Libya etc and almost happened in Pakistan in 1951 ( the "Rawalpindi Conspiracy" event ).

Unfortunately the Indian army shies away from interfering in governance and this in turn has allowed right-wing individuals in the military and the retirees to use the military and its influence for their nefarious purposes. People like Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit and Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi.
 
