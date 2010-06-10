Has Defeat Countdown of Turkey as per hadith began?

Mu`adh Ibn Jabal (r) related that the Prophet (s) said that among the signs of the Last Days were:The restoration of Bayt al-Maqdis; the destruction of Yathrib and the destruction of Yathrib; the appearance of slaughter and the appearance of slaughter (bloody fight , fierce battle) the conquest of Constantinople and the conquest of Constantinople; (and) the appearance of the Dajjal (Anti-Christ).Then the Prophet (s) struck his hand on (Mu`adh Ibn Jabal’s) thigh and said, “Verily this is the truth just as you are sitting here.”(Musnad Ahmad, Sahih Al-Jami` as-Saghir, #4096)