Has China played a part in removal of Imran/PTI

An honest question, thoughts welcome.

Since whiskey Munirs visit to China, Army/ISI have gone full retard mode to squash support for PTI, have gone totally bezerk, with total impunity over rule of law and due process in an unprecedented style.

Question is has this Chinas backing?

Has China a preference over crooks than PTIs questioning of CPEC deals?

Was China impatient about getting CPEC done quick time?

Does china not give 2 hoots over good governance or what is beneficial administration in power

Or are they simply ambivelant?

This isnt a rant about china, but what peoples views on the situation given that pak is screwed on every level and china has invested far too much.

Discuss?
 
not backing but happened under xi's watch who was too incompetent to do anything about it

you can see from china's russia/urkaine debacle that xi has no foresight and couldn't even see that putin would make such a move despite their so called friendship
 
China preferred PTI but at the end of the day they will work with any Pakistani party that comes to power..

Here is the reason why China preferred PTI? They were more India aggressive, not west pleasing, just more Vigilante in foreign policy which favored China who saw great potential in PTI.. Cause PTI acted like a superpower while current party is not acting like that.. Imran Khan has intimidated India which Beijing applauded which lead to china taking a junk of India in that period because they were so Imran focussed it opened a vacuum for china
 
I would say China would be happy with Imran Khan in power, he never once said anything negative about China, questioning Cpec deals is not a big issue, China likes to negotiate, they're not Pakistan. Imran Khan also questioned Usa policies on international platforms, opposed Saudi war in Yemen, Palestine issue etc so we all know who is happy about this. Imran Khan went anti establishment and turned the whole nation against them, this is why the establishment is taking revenge, they don't like a independent leader, they want a yes man. Its true China can pressurise the establishment but Imran Khan is not willing to go in exile, so slowly they're trying to damage the party before Oct elections. The question is can the 240M Pakistanis stand their ground or will they submit like they submitted to the Engraiz.

I personally would like the establishment and civilian government on one page, negotiate and make one policy. Civilians may be correct on some policies but the establishment is correct on many other policies. I wouldn't trust the civilians to be 100% in charge of the security challenges we face, bloody dacoits and thiefs.
 
There have been reports that the international community wanted Pakistan to have elections by October and not delay further.

So in that context, the Establishment started the ball rolling. May 9 provided them with a perfect pretext to defang PTI. Whether they are successful in doing so, remains to be seen.

Hastily putting up PTI’s forward bloc, news of JKT launching a party, nudging Abbasi, Miftah Ismael. The duffers and the corrupt politicians never learn, do they.
 

