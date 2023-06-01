Has China played a part in removal of Imran/PTI

I would say China would be happy with Imran Khan in power, he never once said anything negative about China, questioning Cpec deals is not a big issue, China likes to negotiate, they're not Pakistan. Imran Khan also questioned Usa policies on international platforms, opposed Saudi war in Yemen, Palestine issue etc so we all know who is happy about this. Imran Khan went anti establishment and turned the whole nation against them, this is why the establishment is taking revenge, they don't like a independent leader, they want a yes man. Its true China can pressurise the establishment but Imran Khan is not willing to go in exile, so slowly they're trying to damage the party before Oct elections. The question is can the 240M Pakistanis stand their ground or will they submit like they submitted to the Engraiz.



I personally would like the establishment and civilian government on one page, negotiate and make one policy. Civilians may be correct on some policies but the establishment is correct on many other policies. I wouldn't trust the civilians to be 100% in charge of the security challenges we face, bloody dacoits and thiefs.