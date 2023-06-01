Has China played a part in removal of Imran/PTI

Whirling_dervesh
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 16, 2014
- 893
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
An honest question, thoughts welcome.
Since whiskey Munirs visit to China, Army/ISI have gone full retard mode to squash support for PTI, have gone totally bezerk, with total impunity over rule of law and due process in an unprecedented style.
Question is has this Chinas backing?
Has China a preference over crooks than PTIs questioning of CPEC deals?
Was China impatient about getting CPEC done quick time?
Does china not give 2 hoots over good governance or what is beneficial administration in power
Or are they simply ambivelant?
This isnt a rant about china, but what peoples views on the situation given that pak is screwed on every level and china has invested far too much.
Discuss?
Since whiskey Munirs visit to China, Army/ISI have gone full retard mode to squash support for PTI, have gone totally bezerk, with total impunity over rule of law and due process in an unprecedented style.
Question is has this Chinas backing?
Has China a preference over crooks than PTIs questioning of CPEC deals?
Was China impatient about getting CPEC done quick time?
Does china not give 2 hoots over good governance or what is beneficial administration in power
Or are they simply ambivelant?
This isnt a rant about china, but what peoples views on the situation given that pak is screwed on every level and china has invested far too much.
Discuss?