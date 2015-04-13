Has China given up on Pakistan with regards to Kashmir?

Pakistan and China should sign an agreement on division of Kashmir I think the time have come for Pakistan and China to sign an agreement on the division of Indian occupied J&K. Green regions go to Pakistan while the Orange/Yellow regions go to China.

Couple of months ago, I made post about an urgent need for Pakistan and China to conclude an agreement on Kashmir.Unfortunately, Pakistan's establishment did not show any interest resulting in China becoming disillusioned with Pakistan and started moving forward with India instead.The latest news is that China and India are now very close to formalizing the LAC as their International border.The current negotiations are at an advanced stage of delineating and agreeing on the LAC to reconcile LAC claims and counter claims by both India and China.Once this agreement is done, China will lose its interest in Kashmir issue and would start focusing on SCS instead.Once China is out of the picture in Kashmir, India will start focusing all her resources against Pakistan.I must say that Pakistan's establishment has greatly failed to stop the Sino-Indian detente.